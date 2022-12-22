Is ‘Knives Out’ on Netflix?

Knives Out sequel Glass Onion hits Netflix on Dec. 23, bringing fans another mystery to solve alongside Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig). If it’s anything like its predecessor, Glass Onion is sure to be an entertaining time. And moviegoers may want to watch Knives Out again before digging in. So, is Knives Out streaming on Netflix?

‘Knives Out’ is not on Netflix right now

As of this writing, Knives Out is not streaming on Netflix in the U.S. or the U.K. Although its sequel, Glass Onion, will stream exclusively on the platform, it doesn’t look like the streamer has added the first film to its reservoir. There’s no word on when — or if — it will join Netflix’s library in these countries. However, it does appear to be streaming on Netflix in several regions.

According to the Unofficial Netflix Online Global Search (uNoGs), the title is available on Netflix in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Japan, Mexico, Slovakia, Thailand, and Turkey. Fans would no doubt love to see it come to other regions. In the meantime, many viewers will have to watch Knives Out elsewhere.

Where to Watch ‘Knives Out’

If Knives Out isn’t streaming on Netflix, where can fans of Rian Johnson’s whodunit watch the film ahead of Glass Onion? Sadly, the movie isn’t currently streaming for free on any platform. There’s no subscription that will grant you access to the Lionsgate movie. Still, there are options.

In addition to buying the DVD or Blu-ray, those hoping to watch Knives Out can access it using a video-on-demand service. According to JustWatch.com, the movie is available to rent and buy through Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, and DirecTV. It can also be rented through RedBox.

Do you need to watch ‘Knives Out’ before watching Glass Onion?

If you don’t feel like spending money to watch Knives Out before its sequel arrives on Netflix, don’t fret. Technically, you don’t need to see (or remember much about) the first film before diving into the second.

Although there are likely to be a few Easter Eggs and references scattered throughout Glass Onion, it’s a brand-new mystery with an almost entirely new cast of characters. As such, you should be able to understand its story without watching Knives Out first — though Daniel Craig’s detective and the overall tone will feel more familiar if you do.

Glass Onion debuts on Netflix on Friday, Dec. 23.

