Is ‘The Bachelorette’ on Tonight, Aug. 1, 2022? Start Time, Spoilers, and More

The Bachelorette Season 19 returned earlier this summer, on July 11, 2022. This time producers switched up the format by featuring two women as the leads for the first time ever. Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia both appeared on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, but now they’re back and ready to find love of their own. So, is The Bachelorette on tonight? Keep reading to find out when it returns, what to expect, upcoming spoilers, and more.

Is ‘The Bachelorette’ on tonight, Aug. 1, 2022, on ABC?

Summertime TV schedules can be hard to follow. Most series take a break over summer, but The Bachelor franchise is different. The Bachelorette is on tonight, Aug. 1, 2022, and airs on ABC at 8:00 p.m. EST. Tonight’s episode has a runtime of around 120 minutes and ends at 10:00 p.m. EST. Even if you don’t have traditional cable, you can still watch tonight’s episode when it airs if you have a subscription to streaming platforms like Hulu Live. However, if you only have the basic subscription to Hulu, you’ll have to wait until tomorrow. The episode drops the following day.

What happens in tonight’s episode?

In the previous episode of The Bachelorette, Rachel and Gabby decided to split the men into two groups. Whomever the men accepted a rose from meant that’s who they would pursue for the remainder of their time on the show. Three different men rejected Rachel’s roses and caused her to question her decision to return to the series.

This week’s episode picks up as the group of men, Gabby, and Rachel, start their journey to various travel destinations in Europe. ABC’s synopsis reads, “Still reeling from last week’s shocking rose ceremony which split them into two groups, Gabby and Rachel’s men board the Virgin Voyages Valiant Lady, setting sail across Europe on their journey to find love. Starting off in Paris, France, two lucky men join the leading ladies on an unforgettable rainy-day adventure in the city of love where Gabby and her date shop for berets in the district of Montmartre, and Rachel and her guy learn the art of French crêpes near Notre Dame. The next day, Gabby’s group date challenges her men to show their willingness to fight for her love … literally … while Rachel and her group of guys make a surprise visit and cheer them on from the sidelines. Later, Rachel and her suitors head to a majestic castle for a lesson in the art of romance, where one man’s vulnerability earns him a private dinner. At the cocktail party, Meatball reveals some damning information about one of his housemate’s vulgar comments about the Bachelorettes, leading Rachel to take matters into her own hands.”

Spoilers for ‘The Bachelorette’ tonight, Aug. 1, 2022

Last week, Rachel offered a rose to Logan Palmer, and he accepted it. However, this week it looks like Logan has a change of heart. In a preview for tonight’s episode, Logan pulls host Jesse Palmer aside to talk about his feelings for the women.

He tells Jesse, “Any time I’m in a room with both Gabby and Rachel, I realize my feelings toward Gabby. At my first group date, we had a great connection, but then Rachel gave me a rose.”

It looks like Logan does make the switch to Gabby, which isn’t surprising considering both women spent time with him and thought of him as someone with whom they could see a future. However, Reality Steve doesn’t believe Logan makes it to the Hometown Dates.

The reality TV blogger wrote, “In regards to Logan, he received Rachel’s rose last night, but as you saw in the previews, he’s feeling it for Gabby. And Gabby is receptive towards him as well. So I’m not sure what city it happens in, but Logan tells Rachel his feelings for Gabby are stronger, and Logan ends up flipping to her. This does not cause any rift between Rachel and Gabby from what I know. But Gabby gives Logan a chance. It’s not like she says no. The feelings were mutual. I just know Logan never made it hometowns, so, whatever spark there was, I guess it wasn’t strong enough.”

Tune in to watch the newest episode of The Bachelorette tonight, starting at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.

