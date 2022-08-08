Is ‘The Bachelorette’ on Tonight, Aug. 8, 2022? Start Time, Spoilers, and More for Week 5

ABC’s hit reality TV dating series, The Bachelorette, returned this summer on July 11, 2022. Producers changed up the format of the show this season by casting both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia as co-leads, but things got off to a rocky start for the women. Last week, Rachel felt let down by her men and wasn’t sure what she wanted to do going forward. The next episode looks like it might dive into Rachel’s concerns, so is The Bachelorette on tonight, Aug. 8, 2022? Let’s look at when episode 5 airs, where to watch, and spoilers for week 5.

‘The Bachelorette’ returns tonight. | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Is ‘The Bachelorette’ on tonight, Aug. 8, 2022?

Fans are in luck as The Bachelorette returns tonight on ABC. This week’s episode starts at 8:00 p.m. EST and has a runtime of approximately 120 minutes.

What to expect in tonight’s episode

Tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette hints at more trouble for Rachel. ABC’s synopsis reads, “Gabby, Rachel and their 14 remaining men continue their seaside journey across Europe, docking at a city known for its rich history, romantic flair and delicious chocolate and beer: Bruges! Romance is in the air as connections deepen, but not all is coming up roses when Logan decides to confess feelings that send the ship, and our leading ladies, spinning. After reckoning with the fallout of Logan’s decision, Rachel makes a shocking choice that affects all her remaining men. Meanwhile, Gabby heads to a group date exploring the city, but not all goes to plan when an uninvited guest arrives hoping to stir up feelings. Later, the women will attempt to shake off the surprises of the week with one-on-one dates to remember and a rose ceremony they won’t soon forget.”

Emotions run high on an all-new #TheBachelorette TONIGHT. Don't miss it at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/W0XAPYDHzE — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) August 8, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’: Does Rachel Recchia Leave the Season Early?

Where to watch ‘The Bachelorette’

Even fans without traditional cable television can catch the action. The show airs on ABC, but those with a Hulu Live subscription can watch in real-time. The Bachelorette also streams for those with the basic Hulu package the following day.

Trouble is brewing on #TheBachelorette. ?? Tune in TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/rEuwl02hde — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) August 8, 2022

‘The Bachelorette’ Week 5 spoilers

Last week’s episode of The Bachelorette showed Rachel frustrated with Hayden Markowitz’s behavior. When Tino Franco asked Rachel for some alone time in the middle of Hayden showing her a photo book about his dog with cancer, she politely thanked Hayden for sharing the book with her. Hayden felt that Rachel’s dismissal was rude and later vented to the cameras. However, his referral to Gabby and Rachel as “these b*****” to the other men in the house pushed Rachel over the edge. She eliminated him on the spot.

Episode 5 of The Bachelorette tonight sees the women and remaining men travel to Bruges. Rachel takes Aven Jones on her One-on-One Date, while Gabby chooses Johnny DePhillipo. We previously learned that Logan Palmer wants to switch from dating Rachel to Gabby, but he has yet to confess this to the women. Gabby allows this to happen because she and Rachel felt a connection with him. Reality Steve previously revealed who the women take on their four Hometown Dates, and Logan’s name wasn’t listed. So, it doesn’t seem as though he makes it very far after he switches.

We later hear Rachel tell someone that she wants to quit. However, we know she stays long enough to take some of the guys on her Hometown Dates.

Tune in tonight to watch The Bachelorette, starting at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Gabby Windey Breaks Down at Jacob Rapini’s Rejection