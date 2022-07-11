Is ‘The Bachelorette’ on Tonight, July 11, 2021? Gabby and Rachel’s Jaw-Dropping Premiere Is Coming This Week

After four months without ABC’s reality TV dating show to keep us entertained, The Bachelorette is almost here. This season brings a new twist with the show giving us two leads searching for the loves of their lives. Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey star in this season, and both get a chance at finding the one. So, is The Bachelorette on tonight?

Is ‘The Bachelorette’ on tonight, July 11, 2022, on ABC?

Those members of Bachelor Nation who are struggling through this four-month drought, you’re in luck. The Bachelorette is on tonight with the season 19 premiere. Thirty-two men will compete for the hearts of Gabby and Rachel, and audiences will meet them all tonight. The premiere of The Bachelorette starts at 8:00 p.m. EST and is slated to run for two hours. However, ABC doesn’t have a two-night premiere in the books for the show like it has for The Bachelor.

What to expect in tonight’s episode of ‘The Bachelorette’ with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia

Night one of The Bachelorette often comes across like a whirlwind. The women and the audience meet all of the men, but the Rose Ceremony at the end of the episode sends several of them home. We’ve all learned not to get too attached to any of the contestants on the first night.

ABC’s synopsis of tonight’s episode reads, “Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s two-shot at love takes flight! A whopping 32 men arrive to the mansion with the hopes of wooing the ladies with their charm, but they’ll soon realize it’s going to take more than dashing good looks and a memorable entrance to win the heart of one of these Bachelorettes. Rachel and Gabby have put their breakups in the rearview and are ready to find their person … even if that means breaking all the rules on night one.”

According to Reality Steve, “Night ones, if you’ve watched this show for any amount of time, you know the first episode of the season is basically the same thing every season. There’s not a whole lot you can do on the first episode. This will be a little bit different because we have two Bachelorettes, first time we’ve ever had that since the Caitlin and Brit season. However, that season was different because, on the first episode, the guys chose who they wanted to be the Bachelorette, and as we know, Rachel and Gabby will be the Bachelorettes throughout the whole season.”

For the first time in a long time, Reality Steve confirmed he doesn’t know how this season of the show ends. Spoiler lovers are sure to be disappointed with that news.

Where to watch the premiere episode

The Bachelorette stands as ABC’s most popular reality TV dating show, but just because you don’t have traditional cable doesn’t mean you can’t watch. The series airs on ABC, but it also streams the same night with a subscription to Hulu Live. If you don’t want to shell out the extra bucks for Hulu Live, you can always watch the next day with a basic Hulu subscription.

