IsAnyoneUp.Com Creator Hunter Moore Dropped out of School in 9th Grade; What He’s Done Since

Hunter Moore founded IsAnyoneUp.com in 2010, but the revenge porn site is top of mind for many since the release of The Most Hated Man on the Internet on Netflix. Moore might be an internet guru, but his educational background might surprise you. Learn more about the IsAnyoneUp.com founder’s educational background, which concluded in ninth grade, plus what he’s up to now.

How IsAnyoneUp.com started

“Pure boredom” inspired Moore to start IsAnyoneUp.com. Moore shares the origin story in a 2013 interview with the Yoshi Didn’t Podcast. “I was having sex with this girl engaged to this semi-famous band guy at the time,” he said. “She was so beautiful and everybody wanted to see her naked.”

After having difficulty sending the image through iChat, Moore decided to post it to a domain he owned and used to promote nightclubs. That domain was IsAnyoneUp.com.

“I just took it a little too far,” he added. “It was like two weeks old and we had probably a hundred girls on there. That was it.” From there, Moore continued to attract views. Eventually, IsAnyoneUp.com went from promoting nightclubs to sharing X-rated nudes, graphic videos, and adult content.

IsAnyoneUp.com founder has ‘no education’

Moore spoke about his entrepreneurial spirit as a child during that interview. “I’ve been creating businesses since I was a little kid,” Moore said. “I have no education — I dropped out of school when I was in ninth grade.”

According to Alexis Morris’ Rolling Stone article, Moore started a T-shirt company in the eighth grade after being kicked out of a private Christian school. “I just got in fights all the time,” he told the outlet. “I was an angry little kid.”

A few years later, he dropped out of high school, but not before started an online community for the fantasy video game Diablo II. At this time, he also started a local party promotion business, which generated a profit and made him feel like school was no longer necessary. Eventually, he became the “King of Revenge Porn” for two years.

Hunter Moore keeps a low profile now

IsAnyoneUp.com is now defunct. So is Moore’s standing with the general public. He remains active on Twitter, but Facebook won’t allow “Most Hated Man on the Internet” to use the social platform. Moore also has an Instagram account, but it’s private.

In September 2018, Moore self-published a memoir called Is Anyone Up!?: The Story of Revenge Porn. According to Daily Mail, Moore is allegedly “back living in his parents’ home.”

‘The Most Hated Man on the Internet’ documentary gives victims a voice

Director Rob Miller and assistant producer Alice Duffy are behind the Netflix documentary The Most Hated Man on the Internet. The three-part series explores Moore’s comeuppance and the victims IsAnyoneUp.com impacted.

Over two years, IsAnyoneUp.com shared “hundreds of nonconsensual nude photographs and videos, some submitted by malicious third parties, and some hacked from victims’ own computers” (via Netflix). “At the time, they didn’t have a voice,” Miller told the streaming giant. “The spotlight was very much on Hunter Moore.”

“The victims were just a footnote, shamed into silence. Anyone who has been violated by putting a nude picture on the internet, through revenge or hacking, has gone through a very traumatic experience. In making this series, one of our principal motivations was to give those victims a voice.” Rob Miller, Netflix

Moore initially agreed to take part in the documentary. Despite pulling out of participating in The Most Hated Man on the Internet, Miller thought it best to use Moore’s images anyway.

