IsAnyoneUp.Com Founder Hunter Moore’s Twitter Is Active Again, but He’s Still Banned From Facebook

Hunter Moore became famous for IsAnyoneUp.com

In the early aughts, Moore was the webmaster of the revenge porn site Is Anyone Up. The site featured nude images of men and women along with links to their social media accounts, home addresses, and phone numbers. Moore and the site have since become the subject of a documentary series on Netflix titled The Most Hated Man on the Internet.

Twitter suspended Hunter Moore’s account after ‘The Most Hated Man on the Internet’ release

The Netflix documentary released on July 27, 2022. Shortly after, Twitter users started reporting Moore’s account @_iamhuntermoore.

“I watched #mosthatedmanontheinternet last night and was disgusted to see that Hunter Moore had a growing account,” said one Twitter user. “So I reported it and thought ‘I bet loads of other people will do this too.’ Checked this morning. People of Twitter I love you.”

Hunter Moore's Twitter account was suspended this morning. #revengeporn #MostHatedManOnTheInternet — Charlotte Laws (@CharlotteLaws) July 29, 2022

That afternoon, Charlotte Laws, the activist who worked to take down Moore’s site, tweeted about the account’s suspension. Allegedly, Moore’s account violated Twitter Rules surrounding abuse. However, a few days later, Moore’s Twitter was back to being active.

Hunter Moore hasn’t tweeted since his suspension was lifted

Moore’s Twitter account is active, but he has yet to post anything about his suspension at publication. On July 28, he replied to a tweet: “Dude the death threats and hate messages I am getting since yesterday is like next level thing lol.”

“The irony in this tweet,” another Twitter user replied. “Taste of your own medicine,” reads another reply.

He also pinned a tweet from July 29 of an interview he did promoting the Netflix documentary, despite his lack of involvement. At this time, only people Moore mentions or follows on Twitter can comment on his posts. If Moore’s Twitter gets banned again, users can still access his previous posts through the Internet Archive.

Facebook banned Hunter Moore in the early 2000s

In 2013, Moore talked about Facebook banning him on the Yoshi Didn’t Podcast. According to Alex Morris’ Rolling Stone article, “Facebook banned him for life.” They also caught on to his other account and “… banned his 40-pound cat, Alan (Moore responded with a photo of his penis).”

Hunter Moore doesn’t ‘owe anyone anything’ for IsAnyoneUp.com

In April 2022, Vice posted a documentary on YouTube about IsAnyoneUp.com titled Bringing Down the Revenge Porn King: Fakes, Frauds & Scammers. Shortly after, Moore posted a statement on Twitter.

“So yesterday Vice made a lil’ documentary and uploaded on their YouTube channel making me look evil,” he said. “Why not mention on the good s*** I’ve done. I donated thousands of dollars, did charity events, saved hundreds of animals [lives]. I just created a platform and the one who posted on my site was your loved one back then, so why blame me and not your partner who you trusted?” While Moore made many posts on IsAnyoneUp.com, he claims most of the images were “crowd-sourced.”

Moore’s post concluded: “Look guys, I did my time behind bars. Living my life peacefully now, it’s been a decade … some of you love me and most of you hate me. If you want me to apologize well I wouldn’t,” Moore said. “I don’t owe anyone anything.”

Watch The Most Hated Man on the Internet on Netflix.

