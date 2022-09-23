Isla Fisher Once Revealed She Was Heartbroken Over Being Cut From ‘The Simpsons Movie’

Actor Isla Fisher once managed to score a role in The Simpsons Movie. Being a fan of the show, Fischer was more than excited to be a part of the animated feature. Until she was cut from the film, which later left her in a sour mood.

Isla Fisher has had a successful career in animated films

Fisher has managed to make a name for herself starring in several hit movies like Wedding Crashers and The Great Gatsby. But as some may know, she has also led a successful career in animated films. The actor has lent her voice work to movies such as Rango and Rise of the Guardians. She recently featured in the Netflix animated project Back to the Outback.

Having dabbled in animated projects, Fisher enjoyed one advantage cartoons had over live-action films.

“It’s so much easier to watch an animated movie because you don’t have to look at your own face. I don’t think there’s anybody that likes listening to their voice or seeing their face, personally. Maybe I’m wrong, but it’s always challenging,” Fisher once said in an interview with Collider.

Isla Fisher was heartbroken when she was cut from ‘The Simpsons Movie’

Long-running animated series The Simpsons had a successful film adaptation which was released in 2007. The film featured many voice actors from the original cast, but also had a few guest appearances such as one from Tom Hanks.

However, there were some other guest stars who found themselves cut from the project. The Now You See Me actor was among them, who had already done voice work for the movie.

“I was cut out! Heartbreakingly I was axed,” Fisher once said in an interview with Britain’s Press Association (via Hollywood). “I played someone like a consultant who came in to prepare all the characters for the fact the world was ending. It was so funny. I got to do it with the real actors and so it was exciting. They all said: ‘You did such a great job!’ But then they cut me, so clearly they were not telling the truth.”

Fisher added that she was so disappointed over being removed from the film that she avoided watching it.

“I never saw the movie, actually. I was too bitter. I’m a huge Simpsons fan, so I was devastated. I thought that was the end of my career in animation,” she said.

How many animated films has Isla Fisher done?

It turned out that Fisher’s removal from The Simpsons was far from the end of her career in animated films. The Godmothered star has created a well-rounded filmography when it comes to non live-action movies. According to IMDb, Fisher has starred in 4 successful animated movies so far. Back to the Outback was Fisher’s last animated movie, which came out in 2021.

Recently, Deadline announced that she’ll be starring in her fifth animated project Strays alongside Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx. It seems that despite not getting to stay on The Simpsons Movie, her voice-acting career has more than flourished.

