Why ‘It Happened One Night’ Deserved to Be the First Film to ‘Clean Sweep’ the Oscars

Before Frank Capra directed the 1946 classic, It’s a Wonderful Life, he made 1934’s It Happened One Night. It’s a romantic comedy that made Hollywood history as the first movie to perform a “clean sweep” at the Oscars‘ top five categories – Best Picture, Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Best Director, and Best Writing, Adaptation. Here’s why the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences made the right choice.

‘It Happened One Night’ revolutionized the rom-com genre

L-R: Clark Gable as Peter Warne and Claudette Colbert as Ellie Andrews | Donaldson Collection/Getty Images

The rom-com genre goes all the way back to the days of William Shakespeare, which continues to find its way into contemporary takes on the genre. His plays inspired movies such as 2002’s 10 Things I Hate About You, 2006’s She’s the Man, and 2013’s Warm Bodies.

Buster Keaton’s 1924 classic film, Sherlock Jr., is one of the earlier forays into the rom-com genre, starting with silent movies. The light approach to love continued to evolve over time, becoming a popular form of storytelling.

It Happened One Night revolutionized the rom-com genre, bringing hard-hitting humor with iconic set-ups and punchlines, as well as a love story worth swooning for. The “pre-Code” production managed to squeeze into its release date just before the 1930 Motion Picture Production Code was enforced that forced self-censorship. No other film managed to capture its magic, elevating the genre.

The story follows a newspaper reporter (Clark Gable), who follows a young runaway heiress (Claudette Colbert) for a big story. They strike an unlikely romance, as she tries to reunite with her new husband, who her father doesn’t approve of.

The film served as an influence for many notable works, including the creation of cartoon character Bugs Bunny, which instantly calls to mind the scene in which Gable eats carrots.

Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert had remarkable chemistry in ‘It Happened One Night’

It Happened One Night is far from typical Oscar fare. The rom-com genre later shined at the Academy Awards with feature films, such as 1940’s The Philadelphia Story, 1953’s Roman Holiday, and 1960’s The Apartment.

However, this rom-com shined above the rest thanks to each part working in harmony with one another. The remarkably witty screenplay mixed with Capra’s fine directing and the luscious performances elevated the straightforward narrative.

Gable and Colbert demonstrated one of the most electric dynamics in film history. They deservingly won their respective Oscar categories for their performances, as their chemistry radiated off the screen with both heart and humor.

‘It Happened One Night’ made an impact in remakes and adaptations

Few Oscar winners have the impact that It Happened One Night had on the industry. It made waves that continue to send ripples. There was a number of adaptations and remakes that further solidify its legacy and why it was deserving of its Academy Award history-setting title as the first to “clean sweep” the top five categories.

Remakes include 1945’s Eve Knew Her Apples and 1956’s You Can’t Run Away from It, but it even went international. Several Indian films ran with the story in films, such as 1956’s Chori Chori, 1991’s Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, and 2000’s Kadhal Rojavae.

Gable and Colbert even reprised their roles in a one-hour radio play in 1939. The world can’t get enough of this pair in It Happened One Night, delivering the best rom-com of all time.