‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’: Danny DeVito Had a Surprising Career Before Becoming An Actor

In the late 1960s, way before he starred in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Danny DeVito began his career as an actor. He portrayed Martini in the play One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and did so again for the 1975 film. He has had a successful career since then, but it was not something he planned for.

Unlike some celebrities, DeVito did have the goal to act originally. Before landing his first role, his sister had him train to do something else. DeVito explained more about what happened in a podcast.

‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ with Danny DeVito is filming season 16

According to AV Club, season 15 ends with the Gang throwing Shelley’s body over a cliff before returning to Philadelphia. Now, viewers wait for another batch of episodes. In early February 2023, filming for the show began. Many stars will return as their iconic characters, and fans wonder what is in store.

Naturally, the cast does not want to spoil too much of what their characters get up to. Still, people have gotten to hear several details about the upcoming season. For instance, The Always Sunny podcast host Megan Ganz will direct two episodes.

Ganz has experience with directing and writing for the series. Another thing people can expect is the return of old characters like Uncle Jack. The show’s podcast may reveal more information, but some fans worry season 16 will be the last one.

One of the co-creators raised the possibility of the comedy series ending after season 16. The network has renewed It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia for up to 18 seasons. Everyone will have to wait and see what happens.

Danny DeVito used to be a hairdresser thanks to his sister

DeVito is a very well-known and beloved actor. Like many stars, he had another occupation before joining the TV and film industry. On The Always Sunny Podcast, DeVito talked about his hairdressing career.

“Well, I was first a gardener, then uh, uh, you know hangin’ around New Jersey doing nothing, and my sister forced me to go to beauty school, she had a beauty parlor,” DeVito explains. “So that summer, she kind of prepped me for the school by, you know, my aunts and cousins and, you know, she showed me how to do the curlers.”

On DeVito’s first day, he questioned why he was at school. However, his attitude changed when he saw his class had around 30 women. He compared the experience to entering heaven. He thanked his sister since there were “many nice-looking women up there.”

After DeVito finished school, he worked for his sister. He styled older women’s hair, and one of his clients had died. So, her family had DeVito work on her hair one last time.

Danny DeVito also learned how to do makeup

DeVito also reveals that his sister wanted to sell makeup at her beauty salon. As a result, she had him go to New York to learn how to do makeup. Specifically, he learned how to use the product line Queen Helene.

“I went to this place. It was the weirdest. It was almost out of like a Fritz Lang movie. You went into this hotel, and the lobby is like small and dark, and then there’s steps that went down into a place that said ‘Queen Helene.’ And it was like, it was almost like you would think there was gonna be a fortune teller down there,” DeVito says.

While DeVito was there, he met a woman who taught makeup classes. She would teach people at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. At the time, DeVito did not think he would become an actor. He ended up graduating from the academy and performing in plays in Connecticut.