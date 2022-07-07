J-Hope of BTS Called Lizzo His ‘BFF’

J-Hope and Lizzo are best friends, according to the BTS rapper. On July 1, J-Hope released “MORE,” the first single from his upcoming album Jack In The Box. After he released the song, Lizzo gave him a shout-out on Instagram, prompting J-Hope to thank his “BFF.”

BTS’ J-Hope referred to Lizzo as his ‘BFF’

Leading up to the release of his album, J-Hope dropped a pre-release single for Jack In The Box called “MORE.” The BTS rapper also released a music video for the single.

Following the release of the single, Lizzo shared “MORE” on her Instagram story in support of J-Hope. After she did this, J-Hope showed his appreciation for Lizzo.

On his Instagram story, J-Hope reposted Lizzo’s post and wrote “THX BFF.”

J-Hope and Lizzo text each other

This is not the first time J-Hope and Lizzo have publicly supported each other. On April 28, Lizzo was interviewed by Audacy’s Kevan Kenney. In the interview, Lizzo was asked about her friendship with Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook of BTS.

Lizzo then revealed that she is closest with J-Hope out of the group and that they text.

“Yeah, I got J-Hope’s number, so we be texting. Yeah, me and Hobi,” she said.

When she shared this, Kenney asked Lizzo what the BTS rapper is like as a “texter.”

“He’s a great texter. Expressive,” Lizzo answered.

Lizzo also confirmed that J-Hope would never leave her “on read” while texting.

“He does not leave you on read,” Lizzo told Kenney. “And if it’s been a while since he’s texted, he’s like, ‘I’m so sorry,’ you know, like he apologizes for how long it’s taken.”

What does @lizzo think about “B to the T to the S”? She let @kevankenney know which @bts_twt member she texts + if she’ll ever collab with the group ?



BTS fans reacted to the artists’ friendship

After Lizzo and J-Hope interacted on Instagram, BTS fans shared their thoughts on the celebrities’ newfound friendship on social media.

“i know lizzo said hobi is a great texter and i would LOVE to see what these besties text about,” one Reddit user wrote.

“Lizzo is winning at life for Hobi to call her BFF. Hobi is literally a walking Green Flag of a BFF,” a fan wrote on Reddit.

Another fan wrote on Reddit, “I love their friendship, it seems so sweet! I hope they get to work together someday (if they haven’t already).”

J-Hope will release an album called ‘Jack In The Box’

For the time being, the members of BTS are prioritizing solo music releases, beginning a new chapter as a group. J-Hope is the first member to begin solo promotions with Jack In The Box. “MORE” gave fans a hint about what to expect from the upcoming album.

A press release about “MORE” confirms that the single “acts as one of the key anchors conveying the core message that penetrates the whole album.”

J-Hope’s album Jack In The Box will be released on July 15, just days before his upcoming headlining performance at Lollapalooza 2022 on July 31.

