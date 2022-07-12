J-Hope of BTS Previews Upcoming Single ‘Arson’ With New Teaser Photos

On July 15, J-Hope of BTS will release a solo album called Jack In The Box along with a lead single called “Arson.” Leading up to the album’s release, J-Hope and Big Hit Music shared a series of teaser photos previewing the lead single.

J-Hope of BTS shared teaser photos for ‘Arson’

On July 10, Big Hit Music shared teaser photos of J-Hope to build hype for the rapper’s upcoming album. The first photo released shows J-Hope in a white jumpsuit that seems burned. J-Hope also appears to have burns on his face.

According to a press release, the “mood cut showing j-hope burnt in fire visualizes the track’s mood and message.”

More concept photos for “Arson” were also released on July 10. In these photos, J-Hope stands wearing a white jumpsuit and poses next to a car that is on fire.

In teaser photos released on July 11, J-Hope poses while wearing the burned white jumpsuit, this time in daylight. These photos show the aftermath of the destruction, as J-Hope sits on the burned car but no longer has burns on his face.

‘Arson’ is the lead single on J-Hope’s upcoming album

On July 1, J-Hope released a pre-release single for Jack In The Box called “MORE.” The BTS rapper also released a music video for the single.

An old school hip-hop track, “MORE” foreshadows the overall tone of Jack In The Box. In the song, J-Hope raps about his aspirations.

The music video for “MORE” shows J-Hope receiving a package. After being given the box, J-Hope walks down a hallway and enters different rooms. At the end of the music video, it’s revealed that the rooms are all contained in the box J-Hope received.

While “MORE” is the album’s pre-release single, “Arson” is the album’s lead single.

A press release reveals, “The pre-released ‘MORE’ and the last track ‘Arson’ are both main tracks that act as anchors in this album, conveying the core message that penetrates the whole album.”

According to the press release, “‘Arson’ pictures j-hope’s encountering the world outside the box and standing at the crossroads agonizing which path he should take.”

There are 10 songs on ‘Jack In The Box’

For the time being, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook of BTS are prioritizing solo projects. J-Hope is the first BTS member to kick off solo promotions.

In addition to releasing Jack In The Box, the BTS rapper will also headline Lollapalooza 2022 on July 31, possibly debuting the songs on his new album. Jack In The Box is a studio album and contains 10 tracks.

Jack In The Box tracklist:

“Intro” “Pandora’s Box” “MORE” “STOP” “= (Equal Sign)” “Music Box : Reflection” “What If…” “Safety Zone” “Future” “Arson”

J-Hope’s album Jack In The Box will be released on July 15.

