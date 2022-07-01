J-Hope of BTS Shows Fans a Darker Side of Himself With ‘MORE’

J-Hope’s first single from his upcoming album Jack In The Box is here. On July 1, the rapper released a song titled “MORE” along with a music video for the single. With the song, J-Hope previews what BTS fans can expect from Jack In The Box and also reveals what creative direction he wants to take in his career.

J-Hope of BTS released a new single called ‘MORE’

“MORE” was released at midnight EDT on July 1. The single is part of J-Hope’s upcoming solo album Jack In The Box, which will be the BTS rapper’s first official solo album.

In 2018, the rapper released a mixtape titled Hope World, and he collaborated with Becky G in 2019 to release the song “Chicken Noodle Soup.”

A press release describes “MORE” as “an old-school hip hop track highlighted by raw drum beats and powerful guitar sound.”

In the music video for “MORE,” a box is delivered to J-Hope. The rapper moves down a hallway and enters different rooms, ranging from an office to a hospital room.

At the end of the music video, J-Hope looks down at the box that was delivered to him. It’s revealed that inside the box are the different rooms he was visiting throughout the video.

J-Hope’s song ‘MORE’ previews his upcoming album ‘Jack In The Box’

As the first song released from Jack In The Box, “MORE” gives fans a hint of what to expect from Jack In The Box. Based on the darker imagery in the music video and the rapper’s musical shift, it’s clear that Jack In The Box will be a departure from Hope World.

A press release about “MORE” confirms that the song “acts as one of the key anchors conveying the core message that penetrates the whole album.”

It’s not only the aesthetics of the music video that sets “MORE” apart from J-Hope’s previous music. While the song incorporates the rapper’s trademark wordplay and old-school hip-hop beats, the guitar and drums in the song’s chorus effectively bring about a darker tone, briefly turning “MORE” into an alternative rock track.

‘MORE’ showcases the rapper’s ambition

Once listeners take in J-Hope’s new musical direction, the song’s lyrics and meaning are left to be dissected. At its core, “MORE” appears to be a song about J-Hope’s ambition.

“Self-learning for 11 years/ My highlighting’s my art of learning/ Endless studying/ I crash and fall to make my art,” J-Hope raps in the song’s first verse.

In the song’s second verse, J-Hope makes his goals clear, rapping, “I want it, stadium with ma fans, still/ Bag all the trophies and Grammys too/ Fame, money’s not everything, I already know it/ My work makes me breathe, so I want MORE.”

Jack In The Box will be released on July 15.

