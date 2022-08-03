J-Hope of BTS and TXT Make History With Lollapalooza 2022 Performances

Lollapalooza 2022 was held from July 28 through July 31, and both J-Hope of BTS and the K-pop group Tomorrow X Together made history at the music festival. TXT became the first K-pop group to perform at Lollapalooza, and J-Hope became the first Korean artist to headline a major U.S. festival.

J-Hope of BTS headlined Lollapalooza 2022

On July 31, J-Hope headlined the last day of Lollapalooza 2022. The rapper’s set was an hour long and consisted of 18 songs.

For his Lollapalooza performance, J-Hope performed songs from his new solo album Jack In The Box, his 2018 mixtape Hope World, his single “Chicken Noodle Soup (feat. Becky G),” and BTS songs.

With the setlist, J-Hope was able to perform his singles “MORE” and “Arson” from Jack In The Box and favorites from Hope World like “Baseline.”

Toward the end of the setlist, Becky G made a surprise appearance to perform “Chicken Noodle Soup (feat. Becky G)” with J-Hope. While J-Hope released the song in 2019, this was their first time performing it together.

At Lollapalooza, J-Hope told the crowd in attendance, “I’ve grown so much throughout the whole journey with the album, and seeing the audience at Lollapalooza today gave me a firm belief for myself. I am grateful to everyone who came to watch my performance. I’m embarrassed to say this, but I’m also proud of myself for enduring the challenges up until this moment.”

According to a press release about J-Hope’s headlining performance, his set was “attended by approximately 105,000 people.”

TXT performed at Lollapalooza 2022

Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai of TXT performed at Lollapalooza 2022 on July 30, becoming the first K-pop group to ever perform at the music festival.

For their set, TXT performed with a live band, and iann dior made a surprise appearance to perform the newly-released single “Valley of Lies (feat. iann dior).”

TXT also filled their setlist with hit songs including “Good Boy Gone Bad,” “Frost,” “Thursday’s Child Has Far To Go,” “LO$ER=LO♡ER,” and “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori.”

According to a press release, TXT told concertgoers, “The crowd here is absolutely amazing. We’ll never forget this moment. Just like the meaning of our name Tomorrow X Together, we look forward to meeting you here again.”

What is next for TXT and J-Hope?

Following J-Hope and TXT’s historic Lollapalooza performances, there are still events for fans to look forward to.

In October, J-Hope will perform a concert with Jin, Suga, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook of BTS as part of BTS’ role as ambassadors for World Expo 2030 Busan, Korea. More details about the concert will be released at a later time.

Lollapalooza 2022 came after TXT concluded the U.S. leg of their ACT: LOVE SICK tour. TXT’s future tour dates can be viewed below.

Remaining ACT: LOVE SICK tour dates:

Sept. 3: Osaka, Japan at Ookini Arena Maishima

Sept. 4: Osaka, Japan at Ookini Arena Maishima

Sept. 7: Chiba, Japan at Makuhari Event Hall

Sept. 8: Chiba, Japan at Makuhari Event Hall

Oct. 12: Jakarta, Indonesia at Indonesia Convention Exhibition

Oct. 15: Manila, Philippines at Mall of Asia Arena

Oct. 16: Manila, Philippines at Mall of Asia Arena

Oct. 19: Taipei, Taiwan at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center

Oct. 22: Bangkok, Thailand at Thunder Dome, Muang Thong Thani

Oct. 23: Bangkok, Thailand at Thunder Dome, Muang Thong Thani

