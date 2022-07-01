Is J-Hope Headlining Lollapalooza the First Time a BTS Member Performed as a Solo Artist?

He’s your hope, and you’re his hope. Now, BTS’ J-Hope is striking out on his own, headlining Sunday’s Lollapalooza Festival in Chicago. This will be a historic performance, as it’s the first time a South Korean artist will headline a major United States-based music festival.

The BTS members will focus on solo music following the release of ‘Proof’

J-Hope of the band BTS is seen backstage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards | Emma McIntyre/BBMA2019/Getty Images for dcp

They’re the world’s biggest boy band, recently performing at the Grammy Awards and releasing their anthology series, Proof. That came with three original songs written and produced by some BTS members.

To celebrate their recently released album, the BTS members appeared at the 2022 Festa dinner, where Jungkook initially mentioned the group taking a break from one another to pursue solo projects.

“I don’t know, I’ve talked a lot about this with the members, but I think we should spend some time apart to learn how to be one again,” J-Hope said, according to a translation on the video. Suga added, “it’s not that we’re disbanding. We’re just living apart for a while.”

Big Hit Music later released a statement that the BTS members would spend time apart to “express their individuality” and work with other musicians. One of the first BTS members to announce a solo endeavor was J-Hope, who was officially added to the Lollapalooza Music Festival lineup.

J-Hope is the first BTS member (and the first Korean artist) to headline a major United States festival

The BTS members release solo music and perform solo songs alone during BTS concerts. However, J-Hope is the first member to perform a full setlist live as a solo artist. In fact, he’s the first Korean artist to headline a major United States festival.

“What’s up ARMY, I cannot wait to see you all at Lollapalooza on July 31,” J-Hope said in an Instagram video. “It is an honor to be the first South Korean artist to headline a major US festival.”

“I’m so excited to see the other artists like Dua Lipa, J. Cole, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and so much more,” he continued. “I’m working hard to put on an incredible show for you all… see you in Chicago.”

In the past, BLACKPINK performed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. TOMORROW X TOGETHER will also perform at 2022’s Lollapalooza, although they are not listed as a headlining group.

J-Hope and Becky G released their song ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’

In 2018, J-Hope released his first mixtape, Hope World, complete with songs “Daydream,” “Airplane,” and “Hope World.” In 2020, this rapper partnered with Becky G for “Chicken Noodle Soup,” which has since earned over 140 million Spotify plays.

Fans expect more solo songs from J-Hope, as well as solo mixtapes created by the other BTS members, in 2022. Until then, music by J-Hope is already available on most major streaming platforms.

RELATED: Big Hit Music Shares More Information About BTS’ Plans and Reveals J-Hope Will Kick Off Solo Promotions