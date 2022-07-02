Why J-Hope Intentionally Used Autotune on BTS’ ‘Yet to Come’

J-Hope is an award-winning rapper and songwriter, recently lending his creative talent to BTS’ Proof. This artist even used autotune on “Yet To Come,” explaining the intentional choice during an interview with Weverse.

BTS released their album, ‘Proof,’ including the song ‘Yet To Come’

J-Hope of BTS attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Following their appearance at the Grammy Awards and the Permission to Dance on Stage Las Vegas concerts, BTS announced their anthology project titled Proof.

In addition to reimagining fan-favorite tracks, the BTS members debuted three new songs — “Yet To Come,” “Run BTS,” and “For Youth.” These were partially written and produced by RM, J-Hope. Suga, and Jungkook, with the members elaborating on their stylistic choices following the album’s debut.

J-Hope used autotune on ‘Yet To Come’ from BTS’ ‘Proof’

As one of BTS’ songwriters (and sometimes producer), J-Hope had a role in creating Proof and its three solo songs. That includes “Yet To Come,” where the rapper intentionally used autotune, according to an interview with Weverse Magazine.

“I’m always picking up new techniques, and anytime I get a BTS song, I have an instinct about how I should go about it,” J-Hope said. “There’s no particular reason change happens; I think everything I’ve ever learned and all the energy I’ve absorbed just instinctively comes out in the moment.”

This wouldn’t be the first time BTS used autotune or vocal effects (primarily for creative purposes). That includes “Telepathy” off Be (Deluxe Edition), with each of the seven members lending their voice to the original song.

“While I was working on Proof, I could instinctively sense things like, ‘This might not be interesting the way it’s going. It’s all because I’ve been with the group for a long time,’” he added. “That’s how I know what I need to do when it comes to music and performing. So I use autotune where needed or sometimes go with a different flow.”

Of course, these vocalists prove they don’t need pitch correction, especially with their live performances. At one point, Suga proved he wasn’t lipsyncing or using a backing track, intentionally pausing his rap during the 2017 SBS Gayo Daejun Awards.

J-Hope also writes solo music, including his original mixtape ‘Hope World’

In addition to writing and performing music with BTS, J-Hope creates music as a solo artist. Recently, that included “Chicken Noodle Soup,” released in 2019 and created in partnership with Becky G.

With BTS announcing their solo music era and J-Hope publicizing his upcoming appearance at Lollapalooza Chicago, fans expect a mixtape from this rapper. He even posted cryptic pictures on his Instagram, hinting at a new music era and his first single “More.”

Of course, Hope World remains available on streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. “Daydream,” one of the most popular songs from the collection, currently has over 115 million Spotify plays.

