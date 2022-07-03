J-Hope Reveals ‘Boy Meets Evil’ Was Almost Included on BTS’ ‘Proof’

J-Hope is one of the masterminds behind the Proof tracklist, also co-writing “Yet To Come,” “Run BTS,” and “For Youth” for BTS’ anthology series. Although this album featured songs from the Wings era, J-Hope explained that “Boy Meets Evil” did not make the cut.

BTS debuted their new album ‘Proof’ and its official tracklist

BTS released music for several years, sometimes debuting new solo songs and official music videos. Songs like “Dynamite” and “Butter” made YouTube history, with both tracks also earning Grammy nominations. In 2022, BTS announced their upcoming album, Proof.

“After ceaselessly sprinting forward since 2013, BTS is celebrating their 9th anniversary this coming June. It is all thanks to ARMY who have sent us your unwavering love and support,” Big Hit’s announcement read, according to Teen Vogue.

“The BTS anthology album that embodies the history of BTS will be released as they begin a new chapter as an artist that has been active for nine years to look back on their past endeavors,” the statement continues.

This production also included three new, original songs — “Yet To Come,” “Run BTS,” and “For Youth.” Each piece was co-written and produced by BTS members. Additionally, J-Hope picked already released fan-favorite songs “We Are Bulletproof, PT. 2” and “Her” for this collection.

J-Hope says BTS’ ‘Proof’ almost included a ‘rough version’ of ‘Boy Meets Evil’

The group highlighted releases like “Fake Love” and “Spring Day,” with the group debuting demo versions of their biggest hits. The members chose their favorite solo songs — for J-Hope, that included “Outro: Ego.”

The rapper even mentioned one song that was cut from the Proof tracklist during an interview with Weverse Magazine.

“We were originally going to include a rough version of ‘Boy Meets Evil,’” J-Hope said, “but listening to it now, I think, Wouldn’t it just be better to listen to the final recording? The rough version doesn’t really contain any of the charm you usually associate with the word ‘rough.’”

“Boy Meets Evil” was the song originally included in the comeback trailer for BTS’ Wings era. Even with over 90 million Spotify plays, this song is not considered one of the most popular songs from the 2016 album.

“So instead, I went looking for something that would make ARMY think, You made this? And that’s when I found ‘DNA,’” he continued. “I listened to it, like, What is this? And then, Wow! I was reminded of my process of working on the song.”

BTS (and J-Hope) embarks on a solo era following the release of ‘Proof’

As one of the first members to announce a solo era, J-Hope released “More” and its corresponding music video on July 1, 2022. This artist will also headline Chicago’s Lollapalooza Music Festival, becoming the first Korean artist to do so.

BTS’ Proof is available on most major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

