Ja Rule Got His GED and Worked Out 6 Days a Week While in Prison For Gun Possession and Failure to File Taxes

Ja Rule is a rapper who is best known for releasing several hit singles in the 1990s and 2000s. Some of his songs include “Between Me and You (featuring Christina Milian)” and “Always on Time (featuring Ashanti).”

However, since the early 2010s, Ja Rule has often been in the news for his legal problems. He even spent some time in jail after pleading guilty to certain crimes. While in prison, he managed to accomplish a few feats.

Ja Rule has run into a lot of legal problems

Ja Rule has dealt with a few legal issues in the last 20 years. In 2003, Ja Rule was accused of punching a man in a Toronto nightclub. He later pled guilty to assault and received a $1,200 fine. Additionally, he released a public apology to the victim.

In 2004, Ja Rule was pulled over in Manhattan for changing lanes without signaling. According to Today, he was subsequently arrested for possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended license. The drug charge was dropped, though he pled guilty to the latter charge.

Three years later, Ja Rule was arrested and charged with gun possession, The Guardian reports. He pled guilty and, in 2010, was sentenced to two years in prison. Shortly afterward, Ja Rule received a 28-month sentence related to tax evasion. He was in prison from June 2011 to May 2013, according to Reuters.

What Ja Rule accomplished while in prison

Ja Rule has since opened up about his time in prison. In a 2013 interview with The Daily Beast, he shared that he tried to work on improving himself behind bars. “I wanted to go into prison and come out a better person—mentally, physically,” he said.

“So, I read a lot of books, got my GED while I was in there, and worked out every day. Strong body, strong mind.” He also worked on his physical fitness:

“I went in at about 154 pounds and came home about 190. I did everything—bench press, arms, curls, and leg days. I had a regimen. I’d do back and chest Monday; Tuesday, I’d do arms and shoulders; Wednesday, I’d do legs; and then I’d repeat the cycle. So six days a week.”

Ja Rule was involved in the Fyre Festival controversy

In 2017, Ja Rule made headlines for his involvement in the Fyre Festival disaster. The rapper co-founded the festival and was accused of defrauding investors and ticket buyers. Although Ja Rule’s co-founder, Billy McFarland, pled guilty to fraud and was sentenced to six years in prison, Ja Rule himself has maintained that he never intended to scam anyone.

Speaking to Power 105.1 The Breakfast Club, he stated that what occurred at the Fyre Festival was “false advertisement” instead of fraud.

“My employees are on there, talking about, ‘This is fraud,’ and this, that, and the third. And I’m like, hold the f*** up… This is not fraud. Maybe false advertising. Maybe. But not fraud … fraud is the intention of not ever putting on a festival. [As if], me and Billy sat somewhere and said [rubs hands together], ‘Let’s see what we gon’ do guys…’” Jezebel

