How Jack Black Persuaded Led Zeppelin for Permission to Use ‘Immigrant Song’ in ‘School of Rock’

Jack Black is known for being a lover of rock and roll, so it makes sense he is an enormous fan of Led Zeppelin. Black wanted to use the “Immigrant Song” in School of Rock, but the band was notorious for being stingy about others using their music. Black got permission from Led Zeppelin but not before essentially begging the legendary band.

Led Zeppelin was notorious for not granting the rights to use their music

Jack Black | Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Led Zeppelin has many iconic songs that many movies and TV shows want to use. The band was notoriously strict about others using their music, but they have become looser in recent years. Examples of their music in pop culture can be heard in popular movies like Thor: Ragnarok, Almost Famous, The Fighter, and Argo.

One of the best uses of a Led Zeppelin song is in Wayne’s World. Wayne, played by Mike Myers, walks into a guitar shop and begins to play “Stairway to Heaven.” However, a clerk stops him and points to a sign saying, “NO STAIRWAY TO HEAVEN.” The song is a classic, but many people try to perfect it on the guitar themselves.

Jack Black made a video begging Led Zeppelin to allow him to use ‘Immigrant Song’ in ‘School of Rock’

In School of Rock, Jack Black plays a substitute teacher who gets his students to form a band and teaches them about rock and roll. Directed by Richard Linklater, the film features Black in his zone as he nerds out about classic rock stars. One scene features him and his students jamming to “Immigrant song” in his van. The scene is incredible, and Black is savoring the opportunity to belt out Robert Plant’s iconic yell.

However, Black and Linklater needed to get permission from Led Zeppelin to use “Immigrant Song” in School of Rock. According to Cracked.com, they couldn’t afford it, so they tried an alternative method. Black made a video with a large crowd, practically pleading with the band to allow the movie to use their song.

In the video, Black appears onstage dressed as his character in front of a crowd. The Kung Fu Panda actor got the crowd to recite “Lords of rock, Led Zeppelin! Grace us with your mighty love.” Fortunately, this last-ditch effort worked, and Black said that the moral of this story is “don’t be afraid to beg.”

‘School of Rock’ ended up being wildly successful

Fortunately for all involved, School of Rock was a massive success, both at the box office and with critics and audiences. The movie grossed $131 million worldwide on a $35 million budget. Since its release in 2005, a Broadway musical adaptation debuted in 2015, and a TV show developed for Nickelodeon premiered in 2016.

Led Zeppelin also became less restrictive with their own content. The “Immigrant Song” has been used several times outside of School of Rock. It was featured prominently in Thor: Ragnarok, leading to a renewed surge of popularity for both the band and the song itself.

RELATED: Why Led Zeppelin Changed Their Name to The Nobs for One Show Only