Jack Harlow’s ‘First Class’ and Fergie’s ‘Glamorous’ Both Went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, But Which Spent More Weeks at No. 1?

Rapper Jack Harlow paid homage to former Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie with his 2022 single “First Class,” which sampled Fergie’s 2007 hit single “Glamorous.” Both songs reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart as they dominated the airwaves across the country, but one artist spent more weeks in the top spot on the chart.

(L-R) Jack Harlow and Fergie at the 2022 MTV VMAs | Johnny Nuñez/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

Jack Harlow’s ‘First Class’ went No. 1 for three weeks in 2022

Jack Harlow burst onto the scene in 2020 with his debut album That’s What They All Say, notching a No. 2 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with his single “What’s Poppin'”. In 2021, he earned his first No. 1 hit on the chart with “Industry Baby,” his smash collaboration with Grammy-winning rapper Lil Nas X.

In 2022, he released “First Class” as the second single from his sophomore album Come Home the Kids Miss You. The song went on to reach No. 1 on the Hot 100, and spent a total of three weeks atop the chart.

Harlow himself is a longtime Fergie fan, and told Extra that he’d heard Fergie was pleased with how he flipped her song.

“I heard through the grapevine that she loved it,” he said. “I love Fergie. I’ve loved Fergie for years. To me, it wasn’t just like an opportunist type of energy; to me, I’ve been waiting to do that.”

“People don’t know when I was in 5th grade, I tried to perform ‘Fergalicious’ at the talent show, and they said ‘no’ because it was too explicit,” he continued. “So I didn’t get to do it. But I’ve loved Fergie for that long. And I think now, everything just connected.

“I was so grateful she cleared it.”

Fergie’s ‘Glamorous’ spent two weeks at No. 1 in 2007

After finding success with The Black Eyed Peas in the early and mid-2000s, Fergie released her debut solo album The Dutchess in September 2006. Her first solo single, “London Bridge,” went No. 1 on the Hot 100.

In January 2007, she released “Glamorous” as the third single from The Dutchess. The song, which featured rapper Ludacris, became Fergie’s second No. 1 single to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song spent a total of two weeks at No. 1.

“Glamorous” received double-platinum certification, with over 2 million copies sold in the US.

A few months after “Glamorous”‘ release, Fergie got her third No. 1 single on the chart with her breakup ballad “Big Girls Don’t Cry.”

Jack Harlow and Fergie performed together at the 2022 MTV VMAs

In August 2022, Jack Harlow and Fergie performed a mashup of “First Class” and “Glamorous” at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in what was a full-circle moment for the 24-year-old Kentucky-bred rapper.

Harlow kicked off the performance on an airplane set surrounded by music industry stars including Chlöe Bailey, Saucy Santana, and his friend and “Industry Baby” collaborator Lil Nas X. When he emerged on the stage at New Jersey’s Prudential Center, he introduced and was joined by Fergie for an unforgettable performance of the song. She weaved in a verse from “Glamorous” as well as the chorus that Harlow sampled in “First Class,” taking Harlow back to his childhood and many fans back to a simpler time.

