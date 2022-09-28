‘Jack Ryan’ Season 3 Finally Gets Release Date: Everything We Know So Far

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is finally returning to Prime Video. Season 3 of the John Krasinski action series arrives in December 2022, more than three years after the premiere of season 2.

‘Jack Ryan’ Season 3 release set for December 21

Jack Ryan Season 3 releases Wednesday, December 21 on Prime Video. All eight episodes of the new season will be available to stream immediately.

“Here we go!” Krasinski tweeted after the news was announced.

It’s been a long wait for new episodes of the show about the globe-trotting CIA agent. Season 2 premiered in October 2019. While Prime Video had ordered a third season months before those episodes dropped, fans were left hanging for years while they waited for updates about when the next chapter of the show would arrive.

What is ‘Jack Ryan’ Season 3 about?

In season 3, Jack Ryan is on the run and in a race against time, according to a synopsis from Prime Video. He’s been wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy and suddenly finds himself a fugitive out in the cold.

Now, he’s wanted by both the CIA and an international rogue faction that he has uncovered. Jack has to go underground, crisscrossing Europe in an attempt to stay alive, while also preventing a massive global conflict.

Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly return, Nina Hoss and Betty Gabriel join cast

In addition to Krasinski in the title role, Jack Ryan Season 3 will also feature returning cast members Wendell Pierce as James Greer and Michael Kelly as Mike November.

Nina Hoss has joined the show as a character named Alena Kovac. Betty Gabriel will play a character named Elizabeth Wright.

Jack Ryan has been renewed for season 4

Jack isn’t the only doctor on this team. Abbie Cornish will return for Season 4 of Tom Clancy's #JackRyan. pic.twitter.com/74VrVRIaZF — Jack Ryan (@JackRyanPV) October 18, 2021

The upcoming third season won’t be the last fans see of Jack Ryan. Prime Video has already ordered a fourth season of the show, which will likely be its last, Deadline reported.

Those episodes will feature the return of Abbie Cornish’s Cathy Mueller character. She appeared in season 1 as a potential love interest for Jack, but she didn’t appear – and wasn’t even mentioned – in season 2. Given that Cathy and Jack eventually end up together in the Tom Clancy books that feature the Jack Ryan character, many viewers were wondering what was up. Now, it sounds like the show has plans to address what happened to Cathy and, presumably, set things up for a lasting relationship for her and Jack.

Jack Ryan Season 4 will also introduce a new character played by Michael Peña. His role hasn’t been confirmed, but Deadline reports that he’ll likely be playing Ding Chavez. Amazon Studios, which produces the show, is also considering a Jack Ryan spinoff focused on Peña’s character.

