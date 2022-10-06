Jackie Chan Will Donate His Millions When He Dies Rather Than Leave His Son an Inheritance

Jackie Chan has amassed significant wealth over his 60-year career, but his son, Jaycee Chan, won’t be getting any of it. Jackie wants Jaycee to become successful on his own. So, the actor decided to donate his millions rather than leave his son an inheritance.

What is Jackie Chan’s net worth?

Chan started his acting career at the age of 5, appearing in several popular Chinese films. As a teen, he worked as a stunt double and extra, and was featured in two Bruce Lee movies — Fist of Fury and Enter the Dragon.

The actor’s melodic martial arts style was different from most others in the Chinese film industry. And it paved the way for his comedic career.

In the early 80s, Chan starred in movies like The Big Brawl and The Cannonball Run. But his Hollywood breakthrough came in the late ’90s with Rumble in the Bronx. Many of his later films, including Rush Hour and Shanghai Noon, were big box office successes.

Chan went on to start multiple production companies. He owns JCE Movies Limited and co-owns Jackie & JJ Productions, Group China, and Jackie & Willie Productions. He is also tied to one of China’s biggest theater chains — Jackie Chan Theater International.

The 68-year-old has earned an impressive financial standing through his films and business endeavors. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chan’s net worth is currently $400 million.

Jackie Chan won’t leave his fortune to his son

Jackie Chan and his son Jaycee Chan attend a press conference announcing a concert at the Bird’s Nest Stadium on April 1, 2009 in Beijing, China. | Cao Ji/Visual China Group via Getty Images

Chan has two children — a son Jaycee, 40, and an estranged daughter, Etta Ng Chok Lam, 23. But it doesn’t seem like either will get any of their father’s wealth.

Lam is not a part of the actor’s life. And as reported by Hindustan Times, in 2011, Jackie told NewsAsia that he would rather donate his fortune to charity than give it to Jaycee.

“If he is capable, he can make his own money,” Jackie said. “If he is not, then he will just be wasting my money.”

Jaycee, whose mother is Jackie’s wife, Joan Lin, is a singer and actor. He often posts photos with his famous father on social media.

Jackie Chan’s son was arrested for drug possession

Jackie sits on the political advisory board for the Chinese government. And in 2014, while he was serving as an anti-drug ambassador for the country, Jaycee was arrested and jailed for marijuana possession. Soon after the arrest, Chan wrote a lengthy message on his website, sharing his disappointment toward his son.

“When I first heard the news, I was absolutely enraged,” he wrote, as reported by TMZ. “As a public figure, I feel very ashamed; as his dad, I’m very sad and disappointed. But the person who feels heartbroken the most is his mom.”

But keeping in line with his duty as an anti-drug advocate, Jackie suggested Jaycee’s “mistake” serve as a cautionary tale. He also took some of the “responsibility,” noting he didn’t teach Jaycee “well.”

“I would like to take this opportunity and say to Jaycee: you’ve done something wrong and you have to be responsible for the consequences,” the movie star wrote. “I’m your dad and I’ll always be with you. We will face the road ahead of us together.”

Jaycee served six months in jail for an offense that could have landed him a three-year sentence.



