Jada Pinkett Smith Admits She Once ‘Crossed the Line’ With Will Smith Ex Sheree Zampino Over Son Trey

When Will Smith married Jada Pinkett Smith, they included Will’s first wife, Sheree Zampino in the family. Sheree is the mother of Will’s first son, Trey. That’s not to say it was easy, though. Looking back, Jada admits she went too far in the beginning.

Jada welcomed Zampino on her talk show Red Table Talk on Oct. 19. A discussion on the topic of toxic forgiveness reminded both Jada and Zampino that they may have attempted too much too fast, but it’s all good now.

The time Jada Pinkett Smith ‘crossed the line’ with Will Smith’s ex-wife

Will and Zampino had Trey in 1992. By the time Will and Jada married in 1997 after two years of dating, Trey was a rambunctious 5-year-old toddler.

“I can remember some times that I really crossed the line,” Jada said on Red Table Talk. “One time, I think Trey had had a playdate and he had misbehaved. I was like uh uh, we gotta sit down, we gotta talk about this. Trey can’t be behaving this way.”

Where Jada crossed the line was that the playdate was at Zampino’s house.

“Let me give you my version,” Zampino said. “I literally walked in the house just to drop him off. And as soon as I walked in Jada was like, ‘Listen, we gotta talk about his behavior.’ I was like, ‘Go get his daddy, please. Why are you talking about what happens at my house over here?’ His behavior was at my house.”

Today, Jada respects boundaries.

“See, it was just a lot of intertwining and it got really kind of messy.”

And Zampino knows she meant well.

“It was out of line but you didn’t mean any harm,” Zampino said.

Jada Pinkett Smith had to bite her tongue sometimes around Will Smith’s ex-wife

The shoe was on the other foot one time when Zampino came over.

“I remember one time you came in the house and you went into the master bedroom,” Jada said. “You looked around, you marched into the master bedroom and you wanted to see what was going on. How it was decorated and all that. You marched back there. It was early on and I think you were just trying to just ‘I just need you to know who queen B is around here.’”

For context, Zampino reminded Jada that they were living in the house she once lived in with Will.

“Was that the house I picked out?” Zampino asked.

That’s why Jada couldn’t speak up at the time.

“That was the house you picked out,” Jada said. “I was like damn, she done picked the house out. I can’t say nothing.”

Sheree Zampino is grateful to Trey’s stepmother

Jada and Zampino can laugh about these things now. After 25 years of marriage to Will, Zampino respects what a loving stepmother Jada has been to Trey.

“Coming into this, doing the blended thing, the only requirement was that you treated my son well,” Zampino said. “You did that and your heart was always right towards him, wanting the best for him.”

