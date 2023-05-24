Jada Pinkett Smith Once Admitted She Felt ‘Pressure’ to Marry Will Smith — ‘I Never Wanted to Be Married’

Jada Pinkett Smith wasn’t the happiest bride on her wedding day. In a candid interview, Jada revealed that she shed tears at her wedding to Will Smith. What’s even more surprising is that she boldly admitted, “I never wanted to be married.”

The shocking revelations come amid reports about the unconventional nature of Jada and Will’s marriage. While the rumors continue to swirl, here’s a closer look at the couple’s tumultuous past.

Jada Pinkett Smith admits that she felt ‘Pressure’ to marry Will Smith

A lot has been said about Jada and Will’s marriage over the years. The couple’s relationship came under fire once again after Will slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars over a joke about Jada.

But a recently unearthed clip sheds even more light into the couple’s relationship. In an episode of Jada’s Red Table Talk, posted on YouTube, she had an open conversation with her husband Will, daughter Willow Smith, and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones.

During this heartfelt discussion, Jada candidly expressed her long-standing disagreement with the institution of marriage, a stance she still holds to this day. When reminiscing about their wedding in 1997, Jada openly shared her feelings about simultaneously discovering her pregnancy (with Jaden) and the prospect of getting married.

Jada admitted that she did not want to tie the knot. But the pressure of the moment proved to be too much and she ultimately went through with the wedding.

“I was under so much pressure, being a young actress, being young and pregnant,” Jada stated. “I didn’t know what to do, but I just knew I never wanted to be married.”

Marriage was something Will Smith had dreamed about since he was a little kid

In the Red Table Talk interview, Jada recollected the disastrous nature of her wedding day, mostly due to her being three months pregnant. As Jada’s mother recalled, she was clearly not up to the task in terms of feeling well.

Not only did Jada walk down the aisle “in tears,” but she pretty much cried the whole day. On the other hand, Will had the opposite experience. Marriage was something Will had dreamed about since he was a little kid, and he was very excited about tying the knot.

At the time of the interview, the pair had been together for over two decades. After hearing Jada’s comments, Will asked her why she was so against the idea of getting married.

She answered, “I just never really agreed with the construct. I just don’t agree with it. I never have, I still don’t. Till death do us part is real for me. It’s just all of the rules and ideas.”

This, of course, is not the first time Jada and Will’s past has come back to haunt them. Despite their struggles, the couple’s relationship hasn’t changed much over the years.

Here’s where Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage stands today

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith are undeniably one of the most well-known and enduring couples in Hollywood, but their journey hasn’t followed a conventional path. With over 25 years of marriage under their belt, they have remained transparent about the challenges and triumphs they’ve encountered in their journey.

Recently, their relationship once again took center stage when Chris Rock brought them up during his standup special on Netflix. The comedian highlighted Jada’s entanglement scandal with August Alsina and discussed Will’s infamous slap at the Oscars.

While they have certainly experienced a lot of difficulties through the years, Will and Jada’s relationship remains strong. According to ET Online, an insider revealed that the two have only gotten closer following all of the drama.

“Will and Jada have been on a journey of healing over the last year and have put a lot of effort into their relationship,” the insider explained. “Will took time off to focus on his mental state. The incident truly brought Will and Jada closer together.”

The source noted that Will took responsibility for what he did at the Oscars. Jada also stuck by her husband’s side amid all of the hard times, and the two remain dedicated to each other.