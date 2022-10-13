Jameela Jamil Blocked Piers Morgan on Twitter After He Accused Her of Faking Allergies

Jameela Jamil often takes on other high-profile figures and engages them in a war of words. The actor and presenter specifically called out the Kardashians for everything from their collaborations to their influence on the body positivity movement. And since Jamil has been engaged in an on-and-off feud with British host Piers Morgan. In 2020, things got intense between the two, with Morgan slamming Jamil for faking her allergies before Jamil blocked the host.

Jameela Jamil and Piers Morgan clashed over Meghan Markle in 2019

L: Jameela Jamil | Santiago Felipe/Getty Images, R: Piers Morgan | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Jamil and Morgan’s feud dates back years. The two first clashed in a public way in 2019, when Markle made the decision to feature Jamil on the cover of her guest-edited issue of British Vogue. Morgan took to Twitter to slam Markle for putting Jamil on the magazine, writing that Jamil is the “complete antithesis of “equality, kindness, and open-mindedness,” due to her previous work as a magazine columnist before she rose to fame as an actor.

Jamil didn’t let Morgan’s comments slide. She responded to him on Twitter by noting that she had apologized for some previously “judgmental” comments that she had made toward other women. “My PINNED tweet is all of the mistakes I made, owning up to being problematic when I was young,” she wrote. “I have nothing to hide. You are old, and still a problematic slut-shaming, fat-shaming, misogynist, irrelevant sh** stain, smeared across our country.”

Jameela Jamil blocked Piers Morgan in early 2020

???IT'S A MIRACLE!

So happy for you @jameelajamil – hope your other 1,345 virtue-signalling victimhood-craving ailments make similarly miraculous recoveries. https://t.co/zrq1ooldxT — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 13, 2020

That interaction would be far from the last time that Jamil and Morgan would clash online. In early 2020, according to BuzzFeed, Morgan retweeted an article that accused Jamil of having Munchausen syndrome, in response to a comment the actor made about how her allergies had seemingly cleared up. Morgan added his own thoughts to the tweet. “IT’S A MIRACLE!” he wrote. “So happy for you— hope your other 1,345 virtue-signalling victimhood-craving ailments make similarly miraculous recoveries.”

Jamil responded by calling Morgan a “misogynist” — and just one week later, she blocked him on Twitter. She noted that she didn’t want to give Morgan a larger platform by engaging with him on social media, claiming that the way Morgan conducted himself on Twitter could potentially cause young people to have “nervous breakdowns.”

Have Jameela Jamil and Piers Morgan interacted recently?

TW: suicide



I almost killed myself a year ago because of Piers Morgan’s relentless campaign of lies and hatred against me last February. I’m glad I’m still alive today for many reasons. But watching him leave GMB today is right up there and has me feeling: pic.twitter.com/reygXIMhP9 — Jameela Jamil ❤️ she/her ❤️ (@jameelajamil) March 9, 2021

Just one year later, after Morgan’s dramatic exit from Good Morning Britain, Jamil decided to share her thoughts on the long-running feud with Morgan. The actor once again took to Twitter to say that Morgan’s “relentless campaign of lies and hatred” against her had actually caused her to contemplate suicide. As reported by E! Online, Jamil insinuated that she was glad Morgan was leaving Good Morning Britain, adding a gif of herself on the red carpet to illustrate her reaction.

However, it seems as though the feud between Morgan and Jamil is still going. As recently as early 2022, Morgan and Jamil were going at it, with Morgan publicly thanking Elon Musk for his potential purchase of Twitter, after Jamil claimed that Musk was causing her to consider leaving Twitter entirely. As reported by The Sun, Morgan even tagged Musk in his tweet, adding hand-clapping emojis to signify his joy at the idea that Jamil might decide never to tweet again. It certainly seems that these two fierce personalities aren’t going to be making amends anytime soon.

RELATED: Jameela Jamil Cites ‘Privilege’ As Her Secret to Clear Skin & Some Twitter Users Are Annoyed