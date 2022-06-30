James Bond Producer Explains Why the Next Actor Will Not Be Announced for a While, ‘It’s a Reinvention of Bond’

Many fans have been wondering about who will be the next James Bond actor now that Daniel Craig is done with the role. No Time To Die was the curtain call for Craig as Bond, but there is still no predecessor announced. Fans are having fun theorizing about who the next actor could be. However, a James Bond producer says it will be a while before any official announcement comes as the next movie won’t come out for a long time.

Daniel Craig recently ended his run as 007

James Bond is one of the most iconic movie characters of all time. The character was first portrayed by Sean Connery in 1962’s Dr. No. Since then, James Bond has been played by several actors including Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, George Lazenby, and Pierce Brosnan. Craig is the latest actor to play Bond and reinvented the character for the modern era.

Craig first played the role to great effect in 2006’s Casino Royale. Casino Royale is one of the best-reviewed James Bond movies and turned the somewhat corny spy into an action hero. Craig’s run as the character also changed the franchise because it was much darker than past entries and followed a continuous storyline throughout each movie. Fans were shocked when filmmakers made the decision to kill Bond at the end of No Time To Die, doing something that no Bond movie had done before.

James Bond producer isn’t sure when a new actor will be picked as the character is going in a new direction

In an interview with Deadline at a special event in London, James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli provided an update on the selection process. She says that there is no one in mind at the moment as the main focus is to figure out what direction they want to take the character next.

“Nobody’s in the running,” Broccoli shared. “We’re working out where to go with him, we’re talking that through. There isn’t a script and we can’t come up with one until we decide how we’re going to approach the next film because, really, it’s a reinvention of Bond. We’re reinventing who he is and that takes time. I’d say that filming is at least two years away.”

These comments suggest that the studio and Broccoli are not in a rush to get the next movie out there. However, fans are eagerly awaiting to find out who the next James Bond actor will be and everyone has their own predictions.

Which actor will be the next James Bond?

The internet has gone wild with speculation about what actor could be the next James Bond. Many popular suggestions are Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy, and Rege-Jean Page from Bridgerton. The most popular actor in the running could be Idris Elba who many believe would be a great Bond and he probably would be. Still, it’s impossible to know right now who the studio is considering and it doesn’t seem like we’re going to find out anything for a while.

