Why ‘James Bond’ Roger Moore Smoked So Many Cigars

For decades, Roger Moore epitomized British style and cool for millions of fans. The actor, who rose to prominence in ’60s television, became the third actor to portray James Bond. Known for his low-key sense of humor and classic good looks, Moore remained a force to be reckoned with even after his stint as Bond.

While Moore always maintained a reputation for being classy, when it came to certain vices, he had exacting requirements. His affinity for cigars worked its way into his James Bond contract.

How many times did Roger Moore portray James Bond?

Moore was born in England in 1927. He was attracted to the entertainment industry at an early age. But his initial ambition was to work in film animation and become an artist. According to IMDb, Moore ended up becoming a film extra after he was noticed by a prominent director. As a teenager, Moore appeared in the background of several films, including Perfect Strangers and Caesar and Cleopatra.

After taking a hiatus to focus on his education and military service, Moore returned to television in the ’50s. His work in the popular detective series The Saint helped to solidify his star status. And it was likely this work that led filmmakers to eye him for the role of James Bond. In 1973, Moore became the third actor to portray the fictional superspy. Fans loved Moore’s take on Bond. He went on to play the character in a total of seven films — more than any other actor.

Roger Moore had specific contract demands for his cigars

English actor Roger Moore stars as Lord Brett Sinclair in the television series ‘The Persuaders!’, UK, 1971. | Larry Ellis Collection/Getty Images

From The Man with the Golden Gun to Moonraker and A View to a Kill, Moore’s run as Bond was wildly successful. Critics and fans alike loved Moore’s slightly humorous portrayal of 007. And for years after stepping away from the role in 1985 at the age of 57, fans held out hope that he would return to the franchise.

As noted by a profile by The Hollywood Reporter, Moore was well aware of his own unique take on Bond. “My personality is entirely different than previous Bonds,” he said. “I’m not that cold-blooded killer type. Which is why I play it mostly for laughs.”

Still, Moore had unique preferences on set, ones that could even have influenced the way he played Bond. The publication notes that Moore enjoyed cigars on a regular basis, and as part of his contract, he was reportedly given unlimited Montecristo cigars during production.

Roger Moore was best known for his work as the fictional superspy

Moore continued to act in many movies and shows during his post-Bond career. He appeared in roles in movies like The Man Who Wouldn’t Die, Boat Trip, The Quest, and Spice World. A pop culture icon who remained in the spotlight until his death, Moore was always eager to talk about the role that made him a superstar. Moore died in 2017 at the age of 89, marking the end of an era. Still, his contributions to the world of film remain impressive, with thousands of fans binge-watching Moore’s classic Bond movies.

