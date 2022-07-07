James Caan is well-known for his roles in movies like The Godfather, Slither, Cinderella Liberty, Misery, and Elf. Sadly, the award-winning actor died on July 6, 2022, at 82 years old. But he accrued quite a high net worth over his lifetime. So, what was James Caan’s net worth when he died? Here’s what we know.

James Caan died at 82 years old in July 2022

Fans adore James Caan for his notable movie roles. Sadly, the veteran actor died on July 6, 2022, at 82 years old. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6,” a statement on his verified Twitter reads, according to CNN. “The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Caan was born in the Bronx, New York, on March 26, 1940. He grew up in Queens with his brother and sister, and he gained an interest in acting while attending New York’s Hofstra University. Caan then spent five years at the Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre to learn more about acting and hone his craft. By the early ’60s, he was performing in Broadway productions and getting film opportunities.

James Caan’s net worth at the time of his death

So, what was James Caan’s net worth at the time of his death? According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth reached $20 million by 2022.

Caan can thank his excellent performances for much of his wealth. His role as Sonny Corleone in The Godfather in 1971 launched him to film success. And it also earned him a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination. His 1973 performances in Slither and Cinderella Liberty, as well as his 1974 performance in The Gambler, earned him Golden Globe nominations. Caan took a break from acting in 1981 following the death of his sister, but he returned to acting in 1987.

“I really want to work,” Caan told The Independent in 2021. “I taught an acting class for a couple of years here, which was fun and rewarding, but it’s not as much fun as doing it. I just want the opportunity, while I’m still walking, to do something that will have you calling me and saying, ‘Jimmy, that was really good.’”

The actor made over $1 million in 2015 in residuals from past performances

James Caan’s net worth accrued thanks to movies he presently acted in, but he also earned quite a lot of money from residuals. Celebrity Net Worth reveals court documents showing how much Cain was earning from past films. The documents showed Caan earned $1 million from residuals in 2015 alone. That same year, he earned $140,000 from Elf, which came out in 2003.

At the time of the court documents, his estranged wife, Linda Stokes, wanted more child support payments from Caan. This is how his residuals from films were revealed to the public. Caan and Stokes were married from 1995 to 2009.

