James Duggar Posts Cryptic Text to Instagram After New Duggar Family Docuseries Drops

The new Duggar family docuseries, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, shines a light on the IBLP teachings that the Duggars follow. Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard speak out in the documentary, and Jill’s the only one of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s children to talk about her experience. Now that the miniseries has been released, James Duggar took to Instagram to share a cryptic text post. Does his post have to do with Jill?

James Duggar posted cryptic text to Instagram that some Duggar family followers think is about Jill Duggar

James Duggar posted cryptically to his Instagram Stories following the release of Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets. “It’s OK to lose your pride over someone you love. Don’t lose someone you love over your pride,” the post reads.

Duggar family followers are mystified by what it could mean. Jill Duggar was the only Duggar family daughter to speak out against Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar in the new docuseries, so it could reference his older sister. Additionally, Jill announced she and her husband are releasing a tell-all memoir that will expose even more Duggar secrets.

“This is so vague,” a follower on Reddit wrote. “What does it mean? Whose side is he on? I know he was Jill’s buddy and the only one to attend Derick’s graduation. But nevertheless, he’s still a Duggar boy.”

Another follower thinks James is attempting to show support for Jill. “Jill was his sister-mom and James attended Derick’s law school graduation — the only sibling who did …,” another fan wrote. “It sounds like [this is] his attempt at supporting her without being obvious. A baby step. Jed staked his loyalty on one side. James seems to be on Jill’s side.”

“Seems like a reaction to his parents’ statement,” yet another follower guessed. “They’re calling out the doc as evil, when their own daughter, who they repeatedly failed to protect, and also forced to raise their children, is the very voice of truth they are choosing to reject. I think James is saying, ‘Dad loves his pride more than his children.'”

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar published a statement condemning the documentary

Jill Duggar spoke out against her parents in Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, and Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar certainly don’t like it. Jim Bob and Michelle released a statement on their personal blog.

“The recent ‘documentary’ that talks about our family is sad because in it we see the media and those with ill intentions hurting people we love,” they posted. “Like other families, ours too has experienced the joys and heartbreaks of life, just in a very public format. This ‘documentary’ paints so much and so many in a derogatory and sensationalized way because sadly that’s the direction of entertainment these days.”

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets releases on June 2, 2023, on Prime Video.

