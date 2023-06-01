James Kennedy Is Not the #1 Guy in the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Group: Kristen Doute Warns ‘The Truth Will Come Out’

James Kennedy is being called the #1 guy in the Vanderpump Rules group after a relatively unscathed season in comparison to Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz.

But not everyone is leaning into Kennedy as being top dog. Ex-girlfriend Kristen Doute recently hinted that Kennedy has something to hide, which she teased is the same reason why she broke up with him almost a decade ago.

Kristen Doute says ‘the truth will come out’ about James Kennedy from ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Doute hasn’t moved beyond her beef with Kennedy and hinted that he hasn’t changed. “In the world of Vanderpump Rules, the truth always comes out,” she said on the Dear Media Good Guys podcast about Kennedy’s standing as the #1 guy in the group. “So it’s not gonna last long.”

James Kennedy, Kristen Doute | Nicole Wilder/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“He can ride the wave this season because why? Why is he the #1 guy in the group? Because he’s the only one not screwing up this particular season. Congratulations. Like you’re a grown man and you have one good summer of not messing up like as badly as everybody else. Yeah. The truth always comes out.”

Kristen Doute doesn’t like the number of chances James Kennedy always gets on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

When pressed, Doute wouldn’t go further on what truth she knows. “Like I said, the truth will always come out. That’s like the Vanderpump tagline. The truth will always be revealed no matter how long it takes.” Adding, that the truth is a “little dark.”

So why exactly does Doute have such a strong aversion to Kennedy? She offered one reason during a 2019 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“So when I hear that he does get the chances, like what happened in Solvang, like when I heard he got rehired at PUMP, why does it affect me?” she asked. “Well, I like to go to PUMP. I remember when PUMP first got its olive trees in. I’ve been around for a long time. So that is definitely part of it, but it’s mostly just the way James just treats everyone consistently just over and over and gets away with it and none of us, not even Jax, has gotten away with that.”

Kristen Doute also hinted why she thinks James could be headed for trouble

Doute also teased about what “truth” will ultimately come out about Kennedy. “Back to seasons past when I dated him. So what you did get to see – what did air – was him spitting on my door. Him rage texting me, calling me all the names in the book, me punching him in the face on camera. But like, what do you think led to those?” she asked.

During the reception at Scheana Shay’s first wedding, Kennedy and Doute got into an explosive fight in the parking because she accused him of cheating with Lala Kent and being unable to handle his alcohol consumption.

Kennedy recently insisted he was happily in love with his girlfriend Ally Lewber during the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion. And while Kennedy is much older, Doute said he’s not wiser and essentially the tides will ultimately turn for Kennedy.

Part 3 of the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion will air on Wednesday, June 7 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.