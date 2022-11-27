James Woods Lost a Lawsuit Against a Co-Star After He Sued Her for Stalking

For a period, actor Sean Young had a negative reputation impacting her career. Still, she was able to land a few roles with the help of other stars and continues to act today. Nevertheless, her feud with James Woods would have a lasting effect.

The conflict Young had with Woods occurred while they were filming The Boost. Woods made serious accusations toward her and even filed a lawsuit for stalking. However, he lost the court case and had to pay her instead.

James Woods and Sean Young starred in ‘The Boost’

The Boost is a 1988 drama about a real-estate hustler named Lenny. After moving to California with his wife, the two find themselves suffering from enormous debt. The film depicts the pair suffering from substance abuse. The lead actor in the movie is James Woods, whose character ends up alone after his wife leaves him.

Meanwhile, Sean Young portrayed Lenny’s wife. Her character appeared attached to the protagonist, but the stars were not close. In fact, Woods would come out and say that he had a few issues with his co-star’s alleged behavior after filming together.

The main problem Woods reportedly had was harassment. According to BuzzFeed, he stated that Young once placed a disfigured doll outside of his house. She reportedly would do other things like send him some hate mail. Woods even accused his castmate of pursuing him.

Woods’ accusation involved Young stalking both him and his then-fiancé. People in the industry would therefore classify her as difficult to work with. Of course, he did not only use the media to claim she was inappropriate. He would also take the matter to court.

Woods lost the lawsuit against Sean Young

James Woods and Sean Young in ‘The Boost’ | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

James Woods would file a lawsuit against Sean Young for stalking. Mercury News reports that he was seeking $2 million from her. Meanwhile, Young would deny the accusations he made. Plenty of people paid attention to the public legal fight to see what the results would be.

The case ended up settling outside of court, and Young would win. Not only did Woods lose the lawsuit, but he would have to pay her legal fees. Young received $227,000 from her former co-star and some money from her homeowner’s insurance. The case occurred in the 1980s, and both parties have moved on since then.

Nevertheless, Young would comment on the matter. She claimed that Woods sued her out of pettiness. During an interview, she stated, “It boils down to two people plotting to set me up and make me look like I was a crazy person, partially because of their own mental illness, partially because of revenge.”

On the other hand, Woods did not have much to say on the topic. He commented, “I love and admire Sean, and she’s actually half right.”

Other controversies involving James Woods

James Woods is not shy about getting involved in controversies. For example, actor Amber Tamblyn claimed that Woods made a pass at her once. She was only 16 at the time of the incident, and he was much older.

However, Woods denied that anything happened. While nothing ultimately came out of the accusation, he would end up in another legal issue. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Portia Boulger sued him for $3 million in 2017.

The lawsuit centered around Boulger’s claim of defamation. She argued that Woods falsely identified her as a Nazi in a Twitter post. While Woods’ antics aggravated some people, others respected him for it.

For instance, Woods starred alongside Robert Downey Jr. in 1989’s True Believer. Woods slapped Downey in the middle of a take. Instead of getting upset, the latter had a breakthrough in acting.

RELATED: Sean Young Reveals the Reason She Thinks ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Snubbed Her but Now Says ‘All Was Forgiven’