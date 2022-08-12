Jamie Campbell Bower (AKA Vecna From ‘Stranger Things’) Release His Song ‘I Am’ on Aug. 12

Vecna doesn’t like music. Thankfully, the actor behind this terrifying Stranger Things character, Jamie Campbell Bower, has an affinity for “artistic exploration.” Bower even revealed that his first single, “I Am,” is expected to premiere on Aug. 12, 2022.

Jamie Campbell Bower is a cast member in Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’

Actor Jamie Campbell Bower on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ | Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Vecna is no match for “Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush. In season 4 of Netflix’s original series, Bower portrayed Henry Creel, also known as One, regarding Papa’s experimentation. This character is also revealed to be Vecna, the leader of the Upside Down with a unique disdain for music.

Aside from acting in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, and Stranger Things, Bower is a musician with a new song scheduled to release in August 2022.

Jamie Campbell Bower releases his solo song ‘I Am’ on Aug. 12

Bower appeared on The Late Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, to discuss his success with Stranger Things. When asked about how he created the Vecna voice, Bower said that as a singer, there are techniques you can use to relax your larynx.

“You actually have a new song coming out Aug. 12,” Fallon said. “Aug. 12. It’s called ‘I Am.’ Congrats, are you excited for that?”

“I’m so excited; everything just feels not real right now,” Bower said. “I Am” will, presumably, be available on most major streaming platforms.

Jamie Campbell Bower released music with COUNTERFEIT and for Sweeney Todd

“I Am” is a solo song by the Stranger Things cast member. This artist also released music for other projects. Even as the Netflix series ended, Bower set his sights on music.

“For me, this is a new chapter of my artistic exploration,” Bower said during an interview with Kerrang. “Being sort of on my own now has allowed me to go and be more free in the creative process. I can now kind of go, ‘Well, we can do whatever we want,’ and then we’ll just make that work in a live setting.”

The actor mentioned that prior to his Stranger Things debut, he appeared in a London punk band, COUNTERFEIT. The group released music on Spotify, including the 2020 single “Getting Over It.”

“It’s taking all the things that I loved in COUNTERFEIT,” he continued, “a lot of the rock elements, and blending it with things that perhaps weren’t suitable for COUNTERFEIT. But mainly, this is an opportunity for me to kind of just be more expressive.”

This musician lent his singing voice to 2007’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, where he portrayed Anthony. His version of “Johanna” holds over 6 million Spotify plays, with Bower recording another version of this song for the Mercy for Animals event “Voices of Compassion.”

