Jamie Dornan went up against Charlie Hannam for the lead role in ‘Fifty Shades of Grey,’ and admits exactly how he felt when the ‘Sons of Anarchy’ star agreed to star.

Jamie Dornan, best known for playing Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy, recently revealed some surprising feelings about initially losing the role to Charlie Hunnam. While the part eventually returned to him, Dornan confessed to experiencing a “bit of relief” when he first learned that Hunnam had been cast.

In a candid conversation on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Dornan shared his complex emotions about the casting process. This includes how he sought advice from friends, family, and fellow actors before ultimately accepting the iconic role.

Though he’s taken on various parts in Hollywood, Dornan is most recognized for his portrayal of Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy.

His role in the iconic franchise began with the 2015 American erotic romantic drama directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, carrying the same title as the original film.

In the financially successful sequels, Dornan continued to reprise the role. But before he secured the part, the creators had many prominent actors in mind.

Initially, Hunnam landed the role. The Sons of Anarchy star later declined the part, leading producers back to Dornan, who thought he had missed out on the role.

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Dornan confessed that he felt a sense of relief when he first found out that Hunnam had been selected for the role.

“When I didn’t get it, I felt a bit of relief because I knew that guy is going to get wrecked here. I got cast five weeks before we started filming. I knew that it came with all that baggage,” Dornan shared.

‘Fifty Shades’ star confesses that he almost didn’t take on the part of Christian Grey

When Hunnam withdrew, and Dornan was approached for the role in Fifty Shades, he did not readily accept the offer. He chose to seek guidance from friends, family, and fellow actors about whether to take on the part.

“It wasn’t an instant yes by any means. It needed to be talked through. I sought counsel from friends, family, a lot of actors,” Dornan stated.

The actors he might have consulted include Charlie Cox, Andrew Garfield, and Robert Pattinson. Despite some internal debate among Dornan and his inner circle, he ultimately agreed to play the role.

Of course, none of that could have been possible if Hunnam hadn’t rejected the part in the first place.

Director Sam Taylor-Johnson helmed the erotic romantic drama Fifty Shades of Grey, starring Dakota Johnson as Anastasia Steele and Dornan as the business tycoon Christian Grey.

All three movies in the trilogy received a varied response from critics. However, the audience lauded the leading stars for their impeccable portrayals.

A closer look at how the erotic drama affected Jamie Dornan’s career

Dornan, a highly gifted actor, has made a name for himself as a prominent figure in the entertainment world through his diverse talents and steadfast professionalism.

He started as a model, working with numerous upscale brands before transitioning into acting. In 2006, he entered Hollywood with his role as Sheriff Graham Humbert in the fantasy adventure series Once Upon a Time.

Dornan’s portrayal of Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades of Grey film trilogy, which grossed over a billion dollars, catapulted him to international fame. Despite receiving praise and criticism, the series undeniably marked a significant point in Dornan’s career.

Fifty Shades wasn’t just a critical moment for Dornan; it also became his most financially rewarding acting engagement. Though he had ambivalent feelings toward the franchise, it’s undeniable that the series greatly benefited his career.