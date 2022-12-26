Jamie Lee Curtis Enters the ‘Nepo Baby’ Conversation, Brands Herself an ‘OG Nepo Baby’

According to actor and horror icon Jamie Lee Curtis, much of the current discussion about nepotism in Hollywood is “just designed to try to diminish and denigrate and hurt.”

She branded herself an “OG nepo baby” due to her famous parents and long career. And she spoke out on behalf of others like her, “dedicated” to their craft and “proud” of their lineage.

(L) Jamie Lee Curtis | Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images (R) Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis with daughters Jamie Lee and Kelly Lee | Bettmann/Getty Images

What is a ‘nepo baby,’ and is Jamie Lee Curtis one?

Some readers might be wondering what a “nepo baby” even is. It’s short for “nepotism baby,” and it applies to individuals who are the children of actors, musicians, producers, etc.

The assumption is that they have “likely benefitted from their parents’ fame or connections while launching their own career” (Today).

To summarize discussions about “nepo babies” in Hollywood, some have argued it’s unfair for children of famous people, like Euphoria actor Maude Apatow, to follow their parents into fame. And according to Curtis, she’s an “OG Nepo Baby.”

Jamie Lee Curtis said the ‘nepo baby’ conversation diminishes, denigrates, and hurts people

Curtis, whose parents were famous, hopped on Instagram to share her perspective.

“I have been a professional actress since I was 19 years old, so that makes me an OG Nepo Baby,” she wrote in a caption. It accompanied photos of herself as a child and an adult with her mother and father, actors Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis.

“… There’s not a day in my professional life that goes by without my being reminded that I am the daughter of movie stars,” Curtis shared.

“The current conversation about nepo babies is just designed to try to diminish and denigrate and hurt,” she went on. “I have navigated 44 years with the advantages my associated and reflected fame brought me, [and] I don’t pretend there aren’t any …”

However, Curtis noted she doesn’t let those “advantages” convince her she has “no value” in her craft. She called it “curious” how some “immediately make assumptions and snide remarks” about artists and performers whose parents are famous.

Naysayers claim those individuals “have no talent,” and Curtis has “come to learn that is simply not true.”

“I have suited up and shown up for all different kinds of work with thousands of thousands of people,” she offered. “… I am not alone. There are many of us. Dedicated to our craft. Proud of our lineage.”

Kate Hudson doesn’t really care about ‘the nepotism’ thing

(L-R) Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, and Kate Hudson | Barry King/Getty Images

Another so-called “nepo baby” is Kate Hudson, the daughter of actors Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson. Notably, Kurt Russell had a hand in her upbringing as Hawn’s longtime love and father figure to her kids.

So, Hudson also weighed in on the conversation and told The Independent, “The nepotism thing, I mean… I don’t really care.”

“I look at my kids, and we’re a storytelling family. It’s definitely in our blood,” she went on. “People can call it whatever they want, but it’s not going to change it.”

She concluded, “I don’t care where you come from, or what your relationship to the business is — if you work hard and you kill it, it doesn’t matter.”