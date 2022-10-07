Jamie Lee Curtis ‘Was In Shock’ When She Saw ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ For the First Time

Everything Everywhere All at Once was a visually stunning treat for moviegoers in 2022. But audiences weren’t the only ones blown away. In a recent interview, Jamie Lee Curtis talked about the film and her role as IRS inspector Dierdre Beaubierdre. And the legendary actor admitted that she was “in shock” when she watched it for the first time.

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Yeoh

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s Everything Everywhere All at Once stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Wang — a woman who discovers she’s the only one who can prevent the destruction of the multiverse while being audited by the IRS. Curtis portrays IRS agent Dierdre Beaubierdre, a woman who has different connections with Evelyn in other universes.

When talking to EW about her role, Curtis noted that she wanted Dierdre to look as authentic as possible. So she skipped out on wearing any prosthetics or body shapers

“I wanted to just be truthful to this woman,” Curtis explained. “In the world, there is an industry — a billion-dollar, trillion-dollar industry — about hiding things. Concealers, body-shapers, procedures, clothing, hair accessories, hair products. Everything to conceal the reality of who we are.”

“And my instruction to everybody was: I want there to be no concealing of anything,” she continued. “I’ve been sucking my stomach in since I was 11 —I very specifically decided to relinquish and release every muscle I had that I used to clench to hide the reality. That was my goal.”

Jamie Lee Curtis was shocked when she first watched ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the opening night premiere of “Everything Everywhere All At Once” during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theatre on March 11, 2022 in Austin, Texas. | Rich Fury/Getty Images for SXSW

Everything Everywhere All at Once was filmed from January through March 2020, with the last day of shooting concluding on the day the Covid-19 lockdown began. And along with the short schedule, the film had a budget of only $25 million.

In a chat with EW, Curtis revealed that she finished filming her portions of scenes very quickly. And because of the small-scale budget and schedule, she wasn’t expecting much in terms of grandeur.

But the actor praised filmmakers Kwan and Scheinert and the editors for executing their vision. And she noted that when she first saw the movie at SXSW, she was amazed to see how it turned out.

“My mind was literally blown open,” Curtis recalled. “I just was in shock because it’s spectacular.”

Despite its modest budget and filming time frame, Everything Everywhere All at Once was a box office hit. The movie earned about $100 million worldwide. And it was lauded by critics and audiences alike, earning a “Certified Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

How to watch ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

Everything Everywhere All at Once opened in theaters in March 2022. It has not hit streamers like Netflix, Hulu, or HBO Max yet.

But viewers can watch Everything Everywhere All at Once via digital or blu-ray purchase. The film is also available for a rental fee of $4.99 on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV, and Youtube.

