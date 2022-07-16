Where Is Jana Duggar? She Just Resurfaced on a Friend’s Instagram

Jana Duggar, the oldest sister in the Duggar family, was once quite active on social media. Before Josh Duggar’s arrest and trial, she shared many aspects of her life on social media. But she remains primarily quiet on Instagram now that her older brother is spending 12.5 years in prison. So, where is Jana Duggar now? A photo of her surfaced on her friend’s Instagram.

What is Jana Duggar doing now? She hasn’t posted to Instagram in months

At 32 years old, Jana Duggar still appears to live with her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. Before Josh Duggar’s legal troubles in 2021, many Duggar family followers wondered if she’d ever leave the family home. Typically, the Duggars only leave home once they’re married — and it doesn’t seem like Jana has entered a courtship in 2022.

If Jana still lives at home, what is she up to? She posted her last Instagram post on March 9, 2022, where she appeared to use wood scraps for a new home project. Jana used to post all about the home improvements she made to Jim Bob and Michelle’s place.

Additionally, she went to California in February 2022 to visit her sister, Jinger Duggar. This also came a month after she was charged with child endangerment. She took to social media to explain the situation, Us Weekly reports.

“I was babysitting a few months ago when one of the children wandered outside alone,” she explained. “A passerby who saw the child called the police. This resulted in a written citation, as well as a follow-up with child welfare who concluded that it was an accident and the child was unharmed.”

She recently resurfaced on a friend’s Instagram

Jana Duggar continues to stay quiet on social media even with Josh Duggar’s transfer to federal prison. But she recently resurfaced online.

The Sun reports Jana was featured on Alyssa Bates’ Instagram Stories. Jana’s holding coffee and smiling in a selfie with Alyssa. The publication notes the duo reconnected in Tennessee. “So good to catch up with this sweet girl,” Alyssa captioned the photo.

“This picture was taken in Tennessee,” a follower on Reddit verified. “Alyssa was visiting over the weekend while some of the Duggars were there, too.” Other Reddit users pointed out that they believe the women are in a Starbucks inside a Target.

Before Alyssa featured Jana in her Instagram Stories, the Duggar family daughter was spotted in another Instagram story at a wedding. Jana hasn’t posted anything about the wedding or her meetup with Alyssa on her own Instagram.

Does Jana Duggar have anything to do with Josh Duggar?

With Jana Duggar staying quiet on social media, many Duggar family followers wonder where she stands with Josh Duggar. She hasn’t posted anything in response to his lengthy 12.5-year sentence. And after the judge announced his guilt, Jana posted a cryptic post on her Instagram Stories about bitterness.

“You may have a reason to be bitter, but that doesn’t mean you have a right to be bitter,” the quote states. “Let God reveal it. Let his Grace remove it and let His goodness replace it.”

It seems likely Jana and Josh weren’t very close before his arrest. Now that he’s in jail, we doubt she’ll comment on the matter — especially given her recent social media absence. Given what Anna Duggar has posted, it also seems unlikely that Jana and Anna spend much time together. Anna appears to lean on her sister, Priscilla, during this time.

