Janelle Pierzina Would Do ‘The Challenge USA’ With OG Reality Stars

The Challenge USA reached out to many reality stars for the new season. Janelle Pierzina explained why she said no and who she wanted to compete against in the future.

Why Janelle Pierzina turned down ‘The Challenge USA’

Pierzina was one of many reality stars asked to compete on The Challenge USA. She revealed on the Jack Vita Show why she turned it down.

“So you know I was asked to do that show,” she said. “And I was like, ‘Oh my god, why didn’t this come out 20 years ago?’ You know I would have won that show 20 years ago because I was so athletic.”

She admitted fearing missing out on the opportunity. “I said no because I actually did get COVID in January of 2021, and I got really, really sick,” the Big Brother alum explained. “I had to be on steroids for like nine months, and I just wasn’t healthy enough to go and do these hardcore challenges for like a month in Argentina.”

Janelle Pierzina reveals her desired ‘The Challenge USA’ cast

Pierzina missed out this time. But she’s open to doing the show in the future. However, she wants the casting to change and talked about this with fellow guest Rachel Reilly.

Reilly said the season is kind of boring and is “disappointed” in the stars not playing the game. She said there’s no drama, but they cast some “really good competitors.”

Pierzina disagreed. “But they also didn’t at the same point too, Rachel,” she chimed in. “I feel like the cast could have been a little bit better. Like Tyson [Apostol] absolutely, Angela [Rummans] absolutely, Tiffany [Mitchell] all-star cast. But some of the cast they were in there, I’m like, ‘Why is that person there?’”

Pierzina later said, “If they actually want us, let us know it’s going to be all OGs or whatever. I’m not gonna go against freaking David [Alexander], who played one day of Big Brother. I’ve done multiple seasons. Like I don’t want some David taking me out. What fun is that?”

Who does Janelle want to compete against?

She listed Survivor alums Boston Rob Mariano, Parvarti Shallow, and Tyson as worthy competitors. Reilly agreed that she would’ve done the show if casting approached her differently and pushed OG players.

“I would be way more enticed to do it because I would be like I can not miss this opportunity,” Pierzina said. “I have to do it. Even if you don’t pay me, I’ll do it.

