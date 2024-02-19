Janet Jackson and Naomi Campbell, both in their 50s, still have a youthful glow despite years in the stressful entertainment industry.

Naomi Campbell has traveled the world in style since she began her modeling career at eight years old. Now 53, the supermodel has carried her global experiences into her new capsule collection with HUGO BOSS.

Drawing inspiration from her fast-paced lifestyle, Campbell designed her collection for sophisticated travelers who don’t want to compromise style or practicality.

ELLE UK Editor-in-Chief Kenya Hunt (C) and Naomi Campbell at the Naomi x BOSS launch in London | Dave Benett/Getty Images for HUGO BOSS

To celebrate the launch of Naomi x BOSS, Campbell gathered with celebs and style icons in London on February 17. One of the honored guests was her good friend Janet Jackson.

The “That’s the Way Love Goes” singer and Campbell smiled together for photos in complementary all-black outfits. Both women smized with glowing skin and not a wrinkle in sight. Jackson, 57 years old, and the supermodel have known each other for decades.

Janet Jackson with Naomi Campbell (1st photo) and singer-songwriter Raye (3rd photo) at the Naomi x BOSS launch | Dave Benett/Getty Images for HUGO BOSS

Jackson also chatted with BOSS Creative Director Marco Falcioni, who took over creative direction and management for the fashion giant in March 2022.

BOSS’s collaboration with Campbell comes during a major pivot in the German brand’s identity, as it focuses on a more casual, youthful style in connection with A-list celebrities. Campbell first modeled for BOSS’s Fall/Winter 2022 global campaign.

Janet Jackson with BOSS Creative Director Marco Falcioni at the private dinner | Dave Benett/Getty Images for HUGO BOSS

Campbell has been busy personally and professionally in 2024. The actor, singer, and businesswoman recently walked the red carpet at the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards. She wore a black A-line gown, a fringed hooded cape, and a smokey eye.

Known for her chiseled cheekbones, Campbell’s ensemble highlighted her smooth, youthful skin and full lips. Many fans of the supermodel note her ageless and graceful appearance as of late.

Naomi Campbell at the BAFTA Awards 2024 | 1st image: Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images; 2nd: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Campbell gave birth to her second child, a son, in 2023. She previously welcomed her daughter in 2021. She has been notoriously private about building her family, preferring to keep their faces and names out of the spotlight.

Janet Jackson welcomed a son, Eissa Al Mana, in 2017 with her now ex-husband, Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana. She was 50 years old at the time. Many have been encouraged by both women’s parenting journeys, which have come a bit later in life.

Janet Jackson before the Thom Browne fashion show | 1st photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images; 2nd: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Before Campbell’s Naomi x BOSS dinner, Jackson stepped out during New York Fashion Week 2024. On February 14, the “All for You” singer surprised guests at the Thom Browne runway show. She appeared just before the event in a classic white button-up, black tie, and structured black blazer. She completed the look with a long white coat, a tweed briefcase, and tall Oxford platforms.