Jared Leto Suffered From Health Problems Typical of ‘Much Older People’ After Gaining 67 Pounds

Method acting isn’t a new concept in Hollywood. Many actors transform themselves to become one with their characters. Most of these stars go for yo-yo dieting to either gain or drop weight. Jared Leto is a passionate Method actor whose approach toward the practice has been controversial. Leto even admitted experiencing health problems typical of “much, much older people” after gaining 67 pounds for a movie role.

Jared Leto is known for his healthy lifestyle

Leto has been a mainstay in the entertainment industry for decades. His acting and music careers span decades. Looking at him, you’d find it almost impossible to tell he’s over 50. Though his ageless appearance can be credited to good genetics, Leto has been known to perform yoga and follow a vegan diet, likely contributing to his smooth skin and overall healthy appearance.

In a 2016 Rolling Stone interview, the actor opened up about his eating habits, saying, “I’m pretty healthy. I’ve been that way for a long time.” The star said he’s been vegan for 20 years, which “probably helps the preservation process.”

Leto said he sticks to a relatively rigid diet but admitted to treating himself occasionally. His go-to treat: Uncle Eddie’s vegan peanut butter chocolate chip cookies. Still, the actor doesn’t consider himself a strict vegan and calls himself a “cheating vegan” or a “cheagan.”

Leto said he draws the line at meat, “but if someone’s mom made a cookie and handed it to me, I’d probably take a bite. Or if I’m in Alaska and there’s wild salmon out of the river,” the actor wouldn’t mind trying it. He’s nonetheless dedicated to his overall health, which extends to alcohol and substance abstinence.

According to Looper, a vegan chef travels with Leto’s band, Thirty Seconds to Mars, to make healthy meals for the star. After intense shows, Leto prefers to unwind with fruits and vegetables instead of high-carb snacks.

Jared Leto’s weight gain for ‘Chapter 27’ caused health problems

Over the years, Jared Leto has become a chameleon for roles. As a celebrity, much of his work depends on his looks, and Leto has proven he doesn’t mind transforming for a part, even if that means drastically gaining or dropping weight.

In 2007, the actor starred in the biographical film Chapter 27, detailing the murder of the beloved Beatles member John Lennon. The actor portrayed the musician’s killer, Mark David Chapman. And to play the character effectively, Leto gained a considerable amount of weight — 67 pounds to be exact.

However, Jared Leto’s weight gain and committed performance couldn’t save the film. It bombed at the box office, earning only $187,000 worldwide, and was panned by critics despite Leto’s noteworthy performance. Speaking with The Guardian years later, Leto revealed that the drastic weight gain caused severe health problems.

“I got gout, and my cholesterol went up so fast in such a short time that my doctors wanted to put me on Lipitor, which is for much, much older people,” said Leto, calling the weight gain “a stupid thing to do.”

The actor packed on the muscle for ‘Morbius’

If you thought Jared Leto was done transforming himself for projects, you’d be mistaken. After landing the lead in Marvel’s Morbius, the actor again became one with the character, who has a rare blood condition that leaves him ill.

At the movie’s beginning, Leto looks thinner, like his character, but as the story progresses, he appears considerably bulked up, something the actor achieved in real life. Leto gained muscle and got ripped, which his co-stars called “impressive but also terrifying to see.”

