Why Jason Kelce Says His Mom Is Rooting for His Brother Travis in the Superbowl

The stage is set as the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. This year’s big NFL game, for the first time ever, will feature two brothers competing against each other in what some are now calling “The Kelce Bowl” with center Jason Kelce playing for the Eagles and tight end Travis Kelce playing for the Chiefs.

Many fans have thought about the position their parents will be in watching both of their sons play knowing only one of them can win. Well Jason has said that their mother is rooting for Travis. Here’s why the Eagles star believes that.

(L): Jason Kelce celebrates after defeating the New York Giants in the NFC Divisional Playoff game | Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images, (R): Travis Kelce laughing during warm-ups before a game against the Los Angeles Rams | Jason Hanna/Getty Images

What Jason and Travis Kelce’s parents think about the matchup

The brothers are the sons of Ed Kelce and Donna Kelce.

The proud parents spoke to Fox 8 in Cleveland, Ohio, about what it’s like having both of their sons playing in the Super Bowl on opposing teams.

“I have no plans to take Chiefs or Eagles gear with me,” Ed revealed. He then added: “Sooner or later, there are going to be two brothers in a Super Bowl facing off against each other and the fact that it is our two, and the time is now, is just awesome.”

“I’m just happy for them. One of them bleeds green and the other bleeds red,” Donna said. “I’ll be screaming the whole time. No matter who’s out there, I’ll be screaming.”

But Jason thinks his mom might scream a little louder for his brother.

Why Jason thinks his mother is rooting for his brother to win

Jason spoke to Angelo Cataldi and the Morning Team on Audacy’s SportsRadio 94WIP in Philadelphia recently and was asked who Donna is rooting for.

“She keeps saying she’s rooting for both of us,” Jason replied, before adding, “She’s rooting for Travis. She’s always rooting for the baby.”

The show host countered that telling the Birds center that while his mother didn’t explicitly say who’s she rooting for during an appearance on the Today show, she did say that Jason has given her grandchildren and “it’s always about the grands.”

Donna also stated that she knows that after the game she’ll feel the joy of victory as well as the agony of defeat for both of her sons.

“Neither one of them are going to want to hear from me, ‘Gee, I’m sorry. You did a great job’ because they take this very, very seriously,” she explained.

Travis said there’s always been friendly competition between them

While this is the ultimate competition between the Kelce brothers, they’ve always had a little friendly competition over the years.

In a previous interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet Travis talked about that.

“It’s probably never gonna stop,” the Chiefs star said. “It’s cool seeing [Jason] had a lot of success in the NFL, winning the Super Bowl and his parade speech was legendary. But we’re always competing.”