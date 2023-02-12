Who Is Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie McDevitt?

Super Bowl LVII features the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs facing off at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. This year’s big NFL game in the Valley of the Sun will go down in history as the first in which two brothers–Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce–on opposing teams competed for the Lombardi trophy.

But there’s another Kelce storyline that has been making headlines as well and that has to do with Jason’s wife Kylie McDevitt. The athlete’s bride traveled to see her husband play in person, however, because she’s nine months pregnant, the family had to make some preparations in advance. Here’s more about McDevitt and her relationship with the Eagles star, plus what the LXII Super Bowl champ said about his wife going into labor during the actual game.

How Kelce and McDevitt met

Jason and McDevitt met on the dating app Tinder, Us Weekly noted.

“Thank goodness you swiped right too,” McDevitt captioned a 2015 Instagram photo of the two together.

Three years after their first social media date night snap, Jason and McDevitt said “I do.”

According to Philly Mag, around 170 guests attended their wedding. The reception was held at the Logan Hotel in Philadelphia and the guest of honor was the pair’s Irish Wolfhound named Winnie.

On their one-year anniversary, McDevitt posted a series of photos from their wedding day to social media with a message for her husband that read: “One year ago today we stood in front of our closest friends and family and vowed our love and commitment to each other. I am so beyond grateful that I get to share my life with this man. Happy one year J!”

She’s an athlete as well

Like her hubby, McDevitt is also an athlete.

In college, she played on the women’s field hockey team.

“One of the best decisions I’ve ever made was to become a part of the Cabrini Field Hockey family,” she captioned a 2019 Instagram throwback pic of her playing the sport. The experience gave me memories and friendships that will last a lifetime.”

She graduated from Cabrini University in 2017 and became a field hockey high school coach.

How many children they have together

Jason and McDevitt currently have two children and as mentioned, one on the way.

Their oldest daughter, Wyatt Elizabeth, was born in October 2019. The couple welcomed another baby girl, Elliotte Ray, in March 2021.

Jason’s wife is 38 weeks pregnant so McDevitt’s OB-GYN flew to Arizona and is on standby just in case she gives birth on Super Bowl Sunday or before they can get back to Philadelphia. On an episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast, Jason said that his in-laws will be at the stadium as well.

During an appearance with Angelo Cataldi and the Morning Team on Audacy’s SportsRadio 94WIP in Philadelphia, he said: “If (the baby) comes at the Super Bowl, I will start to believe the NFL is scripted. No doubt about it.”