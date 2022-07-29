Jason Momoa Confirms Ben Affleck’s ‘Aquaman 2’ Role, and Fans Question Amber Heard’s Future in the Franchise

TL; DR:

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom might have been one of the most anticipated movies of 2023, and that was before news of Ben Affleck’s involvement. Filming wrapped in early 2022, but it wasn’t until star Jason Momoa took to social media that we knew Affleck was involved. Affleck joining Momoa in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom got fans excited, and fueled speculation about Amber Heard’s future in the franchise.

Ben Affleck (left) and Jason Momoa at CinemaCon 2017 | Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon

Jason Momoa confirms Ben Affleck in ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’

Just days after his spur-of-the-moment wedding to Jennifer Lopez and their honeymoon abroad, Affleck was back to work. That’s the impression Momoa gave with an Instagram snapshot of him and Affleck hanging out at Warner Bros. studios.

“REUNITED bruce and arthur. love u and miss u Ben WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. busted on set all great things coming AQUAMAN 2 all my aloha j,” Momoa wrote.

Aquaman 2 is the fourth or fifth time Affleck dons Batman’s cape and cowl, depending on how you look at it.

He starred alongside Henry Cavill in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, appeared briefly in Suicide Squad the same year, and reprised the role in 2017’s Justice League. After years of campaigning, 2021’s Zack Snyder’s Justice League gave fans the film they were supposed to see in 2017 before much of it was reshot and heavily edited by Joss Whedon.

That’s four times Affleck played Bruce Wayne/Batman (not including Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition). With Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom plus The Flash in 2023, Affleck will add two more Batman appearances to his ledger.

Affleck appearing in ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ has fans wondering about Amber Heard’s future in the franchise

Breaking news from Director James Wan #Aquaman



Re-post: IG @/creepypuppet | The tide is rising. pic.twitter.com/yoDN7CFauz — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) June 10, 2021

After Heard’s defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp, some fans called for her removal from Lost Kingdom.

With Momoa revealing Affleck appears in the sequel, plus the knowledge Heard was almost recast as Mera, it fueled speculation Heard’s role might be written out of the movie.

One Twitter user wrote, “Streets are saying that Ben Affleck may replace Amber Heard’s Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”

Another fan tweeted, “57 days since the verdict- Amber Heard has still not been fired by @warnerbros from Aquaman 2.”

Yet another wrote on Twitter, “Ben Affleck returning as Batman in Aquaman 2 wasn’t leaked by accident… They knew people were going to boycott this movie because of Amber Heard being in it and they think just because we’re getting Batfleck back, that changes things… (They’re right, I’m totally in now).”

Ben Affleck will be back as Batman – despite stepping back from the role three years ago https://t.co/NKWD4P0B3m — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 29, 2022

However, some fans remain on Heard’s side. One person tweeted, “Hopefully the studio doesn’t cut amber heard’s scenes in Aquaman 2 because of the Depp psyop.”

“james wan loves amber heard and invited her back to aquaman 2 with open arms, nicole kidman never said a single bad thing about her. give it up,” a Twitter user wrote.

Fans remain deeply divided about Heard’s participation in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but some of the key creatives aren’t. Momoa and director James Wan fought to keep her in the movie. Co-star Dolph Lundgren has shared many positive remarks about working with Heard in the past.

We’ll all find out more when the movie comes out, but right now, we know Momoa confirmed Ben Affleck will join the main cast members from the first Aquaman movie in the sequel.

What is ‘Aquaman 2’ about?

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom picks up years after the events depicted in the 2018 original. It follows Aquaman as he reluctantly teams up with his half-brother, Orm, to face Black Manta and his army.

Momoa again stars as Aquaman, with Patrick Wilson reprising his Orm role from the first film. Heard returns as Mera.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Blak Manta), Nicole Kidman (Atlanna), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Temuera Morrison (Tom Curry), and Randall Park (Dr. Stephen Shin) reprise their roles from the first film.

Wan returns to the director’s chair, and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick returned to write the script for Lost Kingdom.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hits theaters on March 17, 2023.

