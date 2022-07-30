How Did Jason Ritter and Melanie Lynskey Meet?

Jason Ritter and Melanie Lynskey are one of Hollywood’s cutest celebrity couples. The actors have been together since 2013, acting together in various projects and welcoming a daughter. So, how did the pair get together?

Jason Ritter and Melanie Lynskey’s successful acting careers, from movies to TV

Both Ritter and Lynskey have made names for themselves as actors, both in television and film. Ritter has appeared in blockbusters like Freddy vs. Jason, The Wicker Man, and Frozen II, as well as hit TV shows like Parenthood and Gravity Falls.

Lynskey has also had major success as an actor, from roles in cult classics like But I’m A Cheerleader and Coyote Ugly to parts in TV shows like Two and a Half Men, Mrs. America, and Yellowjackets.

Who were Jason Ritter and Melanie Lynskey dating before they met?

Before the pair met, both Lynskey and Ritter were in pretty serious relationships. Lynskey met actor Jimmi Simpson while they were both working on Rose Red in 2001. The pair got engaged in 2005 and tied the knot two years later.

Lynskey filed for divorce in 2012, citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce was finalized two years later. During that time, Lynskey met Ritter while the pair starred in The Big Ask. At the time, Ritter was dating actor Marianna Palka, who he had been involved with since 1999.

Jason Ritter and Melanie Lynskey’s relationship, daughter, and marriage

Ritter and Lynskey started dating in 2013 and continued working together, appearing in We’ll Never Have Paris and The Intervention. In 2017, Lynskey announced that she and Ritter were engaged. Two years later, Ritter and Lynskey welcomed their first child together.

“We feel lucky to have been able to have our news just be for friends and family for a while, but I guess the story got out, so! Yes! @JasonRitter and I had a daughter in December,” Lynskey tweeted at the time. “We love her so much; she’s perfect. Thanks to everyone for your sweet messages.”

The couple has not revealed their daughter’s name, but Lynskey recently posted some photos of Ritter and their child, writing, “The cuddliest, cutest, most fun, sweetest, kindest, most hilarious dad to our little one. Thank you, @jason_ritter.”

Ritter is just as effusive in his praise of Lynskey. In a Mother’s Day post dedicated to his wife, the actor wrote, “The last couple years I have watched my wife @melanielynskey be the most incredible mother to our daughter. The way she talks through emotions, sings, reads stories, makes little treats, finds fun things to do or see is truly beautiful to witness. Happy Mother’s Day to the best.”

The couple tied the knot in 2020, a year after the birth of their daughter, and Lynskey revealed that it was a rather spontaneous decision.

“I was going to Canada for Yellowjackets, and I was on the phone with somebody, and they said, ‘Oh, he won’t be allowed in,’” the actor explained while appearing on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show.

“I was like, ‘We have a child. What? I can’t leave for six months,’ so I was like, ‘We have to get married tomorrow.’ We got married on our front porch of our little rental house in Atlanta. Nice lady came and married us. We had two friends there.” US Weekly

Ritter and Lynskey are obviously more in love than ever, gushing about each other on social media and in interviews. Fans love the hilarious couple and are happy the pair found love!

