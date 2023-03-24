Javier Responds to ‘Outlast’ Fans Calling for His Rematch With Alpha, ‘Write Netflix’

Did the best survivalists make it to the Outlast finale? Or did the players willing to play dirty get to the end over better survivalists on the Netflix show? Some fans want their favorite players to get another chance, and Javier Colón gave some advice to fans.

Javier Colón tried to get revenge on Alpha on ‘Outlast’

Camp Alpha and Camp Bravo were on the same side of the river. Naturally, they became allies and shared resources and information. That changed when Jill Ashock, Amber Asay, and Justin Court told Colón and Brian Kahrs about a different plan.

Alpha wanted to “expedite” the process of other players quitting. They told Bravo they should lure other players to them and then reject them, so they had to quit. Kahrs said this went against his morals, and Colón agreed.

Alpha took Camp Delta’s sleeping bags, and they quit the following day. Kahrs quit, leaving the traveling cyclist to find a new camp or shoot his flare gun.

He packed his things, lit his shelter on fire, and asked Camp Charlie to accept him only so he could get his revenge. But Charlie refused to let him join.

Javier tells ‘Outlast’ fans to write to Netflix for a rematch

There were very few rules in the first season, and yet multiple cast members tried to accuse each other of cheating. Since the survival game changed with social dynamics, it’s unclear if the best survivalists won.

“We need a rematch with you and team alpha #justiceforjavier,” a fan commented on his Instagram post teasing the season. “That’s likely very unhealthy for them. But if the fans write Netflix… Maybe they’ll give Brian and I another opportunity,” he replied.

So Colón is open to returning even though his experience ended sourly. Netflix hasn’t announced whether the show will return for a second season. However, producers talked about possibly adding more rules to the game.

“I think one thing we would have to be mindful of in future seasons is, after seeing this first season, I would wanna make sure people, just from a safety perspective, didn’t get a little too out of hand, you know, because they’re going to see this and see that you can take matters into your own hands,” Grant Kahler told Newsweek.

Are Brian Kahrs and Javier Colón friendly after ‘Outlast’?

Colón took a leadership role on Camp Bravo because he had the most survival knowledge. But everyone in the camp hated his micromanaging style. Kahrs felt the same way and sometimes yelled at him to shut up. But he still hung in there.

Colón and Kahrs are on friendly terms. “Sometimes I miss my bearded buddy,” Kahrs wrote over a picture of him standing next to Colón on Instagram. The construction worker has the habit of drawing Javier in unexpected places and posting pictures of it on his profile.

So there is a good chance if there was a rematch, Kahrs would return. Hopefully, they would get other people on their team that is more prepared for the game to avoid them quitting, like Corey Johnson and Timothy Spears.