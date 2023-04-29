Jax Taylor Claims Randall Emmett Owes Him ‘More’ Than $70,000 From a ‘Film’-Related Business Deal

Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor is claiming his fellow castmate Randall Emmett owes him a significant amount of money from a “film”-related business deal. As Taylor revealed in a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live alongside his wife, Brittany Cartwright, the amount Emmett owes him is allegedly more than $70,000.

Randall Emmett and Jax Taylor are best known for ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Vanderpump Rules cast members Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Randall Emmett in 2019 | Nicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Emmett is a film and television producer in the entertainment industry for over 20 years. He is also known as a cast member of Bravo’s reality series Vanderpump Rules, which filmed parts of his engagement and subsequent separation from co-star Lala Kent. The couple’s tumultuous relationship was often featured on the show.

Taylor is a model and former server who appeared on Vanderpump Rules until 2020. In 2023, he returns to the franchise with Peacock’s Watch With series along with Cartwright.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ alumni Jax Taylor claims Randall Emmett owes him over $70,000

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Taylor alleged that Emmett owed more than $70,000 from a business deal related to a film. While Taylor did not provide many details about the deal, he did state that it had been ongoing for several years and he had not received the full amount owed to him.

“You’re not gonna get that money back,” Cartwright said, looking visibly uncomfortable, as host Andy Cohen pressed them for more details. “He wants his money back.”

Randall Emmett’s production company is reportedly in debt

In June 2022, the LA Times published an expose that alleged that Emmett’s production company, Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films, was potentially facing bankruptcy. According to the article, the company had a large debt and made questionable financial decisions. The article also alleged that Emmett was relying on loans from his friends, including actor Mark Wahlberg, to keep the company afloat.

The report also revealed that several women had come forward to accuse the producer of sexual misconduct. It further detailed how he paid one of the women to stay silent.

But Emmett denied the allegations and suggested they were part of a smear campaign run by Kent to gain custody of their daughter, Ocean. “These allegations are false and part of a now-familiar smear campaign orchestrated by Randall’s ex-fiancée to sway their custody dispute,” Emmett’s representative, Sallie Hofmeister, said at the time.

Emmett’s company has produced dozens of films and featured stars like Nicolas Cage, Bruce Willis, and Robert De Niro. But according to a Vulture report, the filmmaker made his fortune by making bad movies while angering his directors, screenwriters, and investors.

“There’s a crude, blunt brilliance to Emmett’s filmmaking formula,” the outlet suggested. “Accept money from just about anyone willing to hand it over, offer vast sums of it to an aging star for a day or two of work, then leverage that actor’s name to pre-sell the movie in foreign markets.”