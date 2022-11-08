Jax Taylor From ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Went IG Live After Dental Surgery – Worries ‘Did I Say Anything Wrong?’

Like anyone recovering from surgery, being on pain medication can make you say some pretty hilarious things. So when Jax Taylor from Vanderpump Rules hopped on an Instagram Live hours after dental surgery, he woke up the next day worried about what he said.

Rest assured to Taylor: You said nothing bad or horrible. In fact, the Instagram Live was sweet and real when he gushed about his favorite stroller and said he is still friends with everyone from Vanderpump Rules. He even addressed being iced out from Stassi Schroder’s life after he and his wife Brittany Cartwright couldn’t attend her wedding in Italy.

Jax Taylor covered a lot of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ ground, but his honesty was refreshing

Taylor allowed a few fans to hop on the Instagram Live with him and grill him with questions while he was still flying on pain meds. One fan asked about the fallout with Schroeder. Taylor acknowledged that the friends still haven’t found their way back to each other. But expressed that he wanted to rekindle their friendship, citing that life is too short to be angry.

Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor |Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

He also said he missed the early days of Vanderpump Rules and despite his fallout with Tom Sandoval a few years ago, he said he had nothing but love for everyone, including Sandoval and everyone from the series.

Toward the end of Instagram Live, the Blocked by Jax Instagram account friend joined Taylor. She asked about Vanderpump Rules Season 1 girlfriend Laura-Leigh. Taylor said he hadn’t spoken to her since they broke up on the show and was candid about wishing her well, adding that she is a talented actor.

Also, Cartwright joined Taylor on Instagram Live from Kentucky. She was visiting her mother with their son and was clearly trying to steer Taylor off of the live.

Jax worries he said something wrong, and explains his dental surgery

But the next day, after the pain meds wore off, Taylor was having that “what did I do?” feeling. A friend cared for Taylor post-dental surgery while Cartwright was visiting her mother. He got back on Instagram Live to explain what he had done and confirm that he didn’t say or do anything too wild.

“Did I say anything wrong?” he asked. “I keep saying surgery. I had oral surgery. I had fake veneers. But now I have real veneers. I mean, I was literally out like, I honestly don’t even know. I’m not staying at my house because I had my surgery done in Orange County. Orange County is like two hours from my house. So I’m staying at my friend’s house. I’m literally staying at the nicest house I’ve ever been in my entire life. This place is beautiful.”

Jax knows Brittany was probably laughing at him

When commenters told him he talked extensively about the stroller, he cringed. Someone also commented that he was asked about Laura-Leigh. “Did I act weird yesterday on my lives and actually say something I wasn’t supposed to?” he continued to worry. “Was I rude? I hope I wasn’t rude. I shouldn’t have been rude, I was all out of it. So I’m sure Brittany was laughing at me. I was pretty out of it. She was messaging me, telling me that I was on there.”

Taylor can definitely chalk up the experience to a funny and sweet exchange with fans and friends. “I was on a lot of medication yesterday,” he said. “I’m not a fan of pain, so the doctor opted to put me out for it. [But] I got all new veneers. Top and bottom. Brand new teeth.”

