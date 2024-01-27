Jay Leno and his wife, Mavis Leno, have been married for 44 years. This week, Jay Leno sought a conservatorship over his wife, citing an Alzheimer's Disease Diagnosis as the cause.

Jay Leno officially filed to become conservator of his wife, Mavis Leno, late this week. The former late-night host has been married to Mavis Leno, 77, since 1980. The pair’s romance has been discussed often in the media, although they’ve largely shied away from the spotlight in recent years. The filing also revealed that Mavis has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Jay Leno files for conservatorship of Mavis Leno

On Friday, Jan. 26, Jay Leno filed paperwork in Los Angeles to become the conservator of his wife’s estate. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Leno is seeking to control his wife’s estate. A source claims that Mavis was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease. The diagnosis is the reason for the legal move.

Jay Leno and Mavis Leno | Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Alzheimer’s Disease is a progressive form of dementia. It affects a person’s memory and cognitive abilities over time. The progression of the disease is unique for each patient and can progress from mild to severe over several months or many years, depending on the patient.

Despite being married to one of the most famous late-night hosts of all time, Mavis has opted for a quieter life. The legal filing for the conservatorship is the first inkling that there was anything wrong with Mavis’ health. The couple did not announce her diagnosis, and it seems unlikely that they will opt to share much more about her medical condition.

In 2022, Leno was injured in a freak accident in his garage. When discussing the incident, Leno revealed he didn’t go straight to the hospital. Instead, he went home to tell his wife what was happening. He stated that Mavis no longer drove and knew he had to get to her before heading in for treatment. While fans didn’t think much of the anecdote at the time, it seems that perhaps Mavis was already suffering the effects of Alzheimer’s Disease at that point.

Traditionally, a conservatorship is only sought once a person cannot make financial and health decisions. The filing itself might indicate that Mavis’ condition is worsening and that she can no longer make personal decisions.

How did Mavis and Jay Leno meet?

Mavis and Jay Leno are a Hollywood marriage success story. The couple met in the 1970s when Jay Leno was performing at The Comedy Store. Mavis was at the club with friends when her future husband took the stage. In a 2014 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Mavis recalled thinking how incredibly good-looking Leno was. Later, she excused herself from her friends and hit the ladies’ room. Outside of the restrooms, Leno struck up a conversation, and the rest was history.

Mavis Leno and Jay Leno at the 39th Annual Emmy Awards | Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Related Jay Leno Revealed The Secret To His Long Happy Marriage

Jay and Mavis Leno married in 1980 and have been together ever since. He has spoken about his long-lasting marriage several times over the years. In one particularly sweet moment during a People interview, Leno revealed that the secret to a good marriage is to “marry your conscience.” He said, “Marry someone who’s the person you wish you could be, and it works out OK. “

Mavis and Jay Leno have no children together. While the couple have been happily married for decades, they opted not to add kids to the mix. Instead, they both focused on their individual pursuits and their life together.