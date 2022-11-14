Jay Leno Was Severely Burned in a Horrific Car Fire

American television host and comedian Jay Leno has always had a car passion that extended to one of the most impressive car collections imaginable. He’s a talk show personality who flexed his high amount of charisma between his hosting duties for NBC’s The Tonight Show and The Jay Leno Show. However, the world was in shock to discover the news that Leno was seriously burned in a car fire, which still leaves a lot of questions as to his recovery.

Jay Leno brought his love for cars to ‘Jay Leno’s Garage’

Leno found ways to infuse his fervor into his time as the host of NBC’s The Tonight Show between the years 1992 and 2009. However, he managed to take his talent to create his own show with The Jay Leno Show in 2009, which only lasted until 2010. Leno made a return back to The Tonight Show, but the network was disappointed in the audience numbers.

After The Tonight Show, Leno made his own show called Jay Leno’s Garage, which was very fitting for his car passion. His car collection reaches approximately 200 in number, including some particularly stunning vehicles that his fans love to see.

A car fire left Jay Leno severely burned

According to TMZ, a horrible car fire resulted in Leno getting severe burns that left him in the hospital. The story read that he was in his Los Angeles garage on Nov. 13, which is where he keeps his gorgeous car collection.

However, one of Leno’s cars “erupted into flames without warning.” Sources noted that the fire burned the left side of his face, but the gasoline fire didn’t manage to penetrate his eye or ear. Fortunately, he managed to avoid substantial burns to those more sensitive areas.

He was admitted into the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, where he’s still receiving treatment. TMZ explained that they don’t know the full severity of the burns and any resulting damage. However, they were serious enough that professionals found it necessary to admit him into hospital care.

As a result of the car fire and the injuries, Leno canceled all upcoming engagements for the next week, including The Financial Brand conference that he was going to attend on the day of the fire. Organizers originally said that there was a “very serious medical emergency” that resulted in him not attending.

He said that he needs ‘a week or 2 to get back on my feet’

Variety said Jay Leno confirmed to them he had sustained “serious burns” in a gasoline fire but was in stable condition. “Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” he said in the report.



The car fire that injured Leno left his fans around the world in a state of shock. They’re taking to social media to voice their support and hope that he has a speedy recovery.

In the meantime, Leno told Variety that he “got some serious burns from a gasoline fire.” He assured the outlet that he’s “OK,” but that he needs “a week or two to get back on my feet.”