JB Smoove Says ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 12 Is ‘Absolutely Going to Be Crazy’ [Exclusive]

Curb Your Enthusiasm fans should start getting their core in shape because comedian JB Smoove says season 12 of the HBO series is an absolute gut-buster.

“We just finished season 12 four weeks ago, and it’s absolutely going to be crazy,” Smoove dished with Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “I always say Larry [David] tops himself every season, I see it all the time. But you know how Larry does it. He takes the world and puts the world in his head and it makes this amazing show that we all get a chance to watch. Cringeworthy sometimes, because it’s things that he sees that we’ve seen. But he finds a way to make it relatable and make it fun.”

JB Smoove isn’t totally convinced ‘Curb’ will end with season 12

Curb Your Enthusiasm producers have hinted that the series may end with season 12. But Smoove isn’t totally convinced that creator Larry David is finished with the cringe-comedy.

“I don’t know. You know, he did take off five years once,” Smoove said referring to the gap between Curb Season 8 and 9. “I don’t know what his plan is, but I do know that we had a blast shooting season 12. And he’ll give us a call when he’s ready. He’s a genius. I got a chance to come in on season 6 and be a part of this amazing family of people who already established characters before my character came in. So I got a chance to be a part of something amazing.”

Larry David and JB Smoove could go down as a great ‘Curb’ comedy team

Smoove plays Leon Black, cousin of Loretta Black (Vivica A. Fox) whose family is displaced after Hurricane Edna. During Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 6, Loretta and her family are welcomed at Larry’s house after losing everything in the hurricane. But then Leon decides to move in, even though he lives in Los Angeles and didn’t experience the storm.

Loretta and Larry engage in a romance but they split when she is convinced he cheated on her. She moves on but Leon not only decides to hang around, he becomes a permanent fixture in Larry’s home.

Smoove said playing Leon was something his wife manifested and a role he was meant to play. “I truly do believe in the philosophy of sometimes you got to take a job, you got to take a girlfriend, you got to take a friend. I truly believe that somehow you’re not actually trying to take them, but your personality matches and somehow you end up being friends with that person,” he said.

“Or you somehow end up on a TV show as amazing as that is,” he continued. “I can’t say that I didn’t prepare for it because I took an improv class when I first started doing stand-up 30-something years ago. And who knows how the world works! But you put things into the universe.”

“My wife actually told me I was to be on Curb Your Enthusiasm while I was still working at SNL,” he recalled. “And the rest is TV history, you know? I hope we go down as some of the two of the greatest comedy teams, I would love that. It would be great.”

JB Smoove shares signature cocktail recipes

No firm date has been announced for when Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 will arrive. In the meantime, fans can check out Smoove’s smooth moves in the new spot celebrating the launch of White Claw Premium Vodka.

Smoove shared signature cocktail recipes, revealing that he loves a vacation beverage. “I love drinks that I would drink on vacation,” he said. “Because there’s a difference. There are drinks you have in a bar and drinks you’d have on vacation.”

One of his vacation cocktails is White Claw Premium Vodka, muddled watermelon, sugar syrup, and chipotle seasoning. He also shared his version of the espresso martini made with White Claw Premium Vodka, espresso, and oat syrup.