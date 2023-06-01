Jed Duggar ‘Liked’ This Comment Shaming Jill Duggar’s Tell-All Book About the Duggar Family

Jill Duggar became famous thanks to TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On, and she was the first of the Duggar family kids to speak out against her family’s values. Now, she and her husband, Derick Dillard, are releasing a tell-all memoir about the Duggars. And Jed Duggar “liked” a comment that shames Jill.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard were the first of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s kids to openly talk about leaving some of the Duggar family values behind. Now, they’re releasing their long-awaited tell-all memoir about their experience with the famous family. Jill made the announcement on May 30, 2023.

“Derick and I would like to announce that we have written a book, Counting the Cost, which details our painful journey as part of the reality-show-filming Duggar family,” Jill captioned her Instagram post. ” … The challenges we have faced, including lack of respect for boundaries, greed, manipulation, and betrayal, are not that much different than what many people in our audience have faced. However, 15+ years of reality television, undergirded by secrecy and lies, is tantamount to pouring gasoline on the fire of our struggle.”

Some of Jill’s siblings are likely rooting her on behind the scenes. But Jed Duggar made it known where he stands. He “liked” a comment that shames Jill’s new book.

“I can’t help but feel bad for your parents,” the comment that Jed “liked” reads. “I cannot imagine my children writing tell-all books about my family. Here’s the thing Jill, NO family is perfect. Not one. And yes, while most do not have reality TV shows, you would also not have the opportunity to profit from your story.”

Duggar family followers on Reddit noted Jed actually “liked” several negative comments about Jill. And it seems likely that Jill didn’t tell any of her family members about the book before the Instagram announcement. In a comment on Instagram posted to Reddit, Jill hinted that she “couldn’t mention” the memoir.

Jill Duggar appears in the new documentary series, ‘Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets’

Jill Duggar is the only Duggar family sibling to make an appearance in Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets. She admits in the series that she was nervous to speak out.

“Yeah, I mean, doing an interview like this isn’t easy, and I didn’t want to do it,” she says. “There’s a lot there. Like, do I want to open that can of worms?”

Despite her fears, she’s glad she’s the one coming forward and telling her story. “There’s a story that’s going to be told,” she adds, “and I would rather be the one telling it.”

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets releases on June 2, 2023, on Prime Video.

