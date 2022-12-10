Jeff Goldblum Said Ex-Wife Geena Davis ‘Made Falling In Love So Easy’

Jeff Goldblum is a Hollywood icon known for his quirky persona and tall frame. For more than three decades, he has been one of Hollywood’s most beloved leading men. Behind the scenes, his life has been remarkably drama-free. Goldblum has enjoyed a few great love affairs in his life, including a whirlwind romance with fellow actor Geena Davis. Although their marriage was short-lived, he has had only good things to say about her, including gushing that she “made falling in love so easy.”

Jeff Goldblum and Geena Davis worked on multiple films together

In the mid-80s, Goldblum and Davis were both stars on the rise when they were cast in the science-fiction comedy Transylvania 6-5000. In 1985, when the two first crossed paths on the set, Goldblum was fresh from his divorce from his first wife, Patricia Gaul, while Davis had also recently divorced her first husband, Richard Emmolo. The two embarked on a whirlwind romance that would deepen when, in 1986, they worked together again in the horror flick The Fly.

While Goldblum and Davis were relatively low-key when it came to opening up about their personal life, the quirky performer has spoken out about his love for Davis. According to Jezebel, Goldblum once told GQ that “Geena made love, falling in love, so easy. She’s purely loving, beguiling – irresistible. Steps would be taken gradually sometimes, and sometimes it swept along. And, of course, I’m wildly attracted to her.”

Jeff Goldblum and Geena Davis were married for three years

Jeff Goldblum and Geena Davis at the Performance of “Madame Butterfly” – June 23, 1988 in New York City, New York, United States. | Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Eventually, Goldblum and Davis decided to take the next step in their relationship. As Goldblum said, “We’d talk about marriage, bring up the idea more and more often over a period of months. We could, we should, wouldn’t it be romantic? We would act out small scenes of life together: ‘Hi, honey, you got some mail today.’ It was very sexy.”

The two tied the knot in 1987, becoming one of pop culture’s hottest couples. They were spotted together frequently over the years that followed. So fans were shocked when, in 1990, the pair announced their divorce.

While the split seemed sudden, it truly seemed as though there were no hard feelings between Goldblum and Davis. They have always spoken well of each other and never mentioned any drama in the divorce itself. Davis would later write of her marriage to Goldblum in her memoir, noting, according to People, “(Our relationship) was joyful. It really was. That was a magical chapter in my life.”

Geena Davis and Jeff Goldblum both went on to find love with others

It wouldn’t be long before Davis would find love again, going on to marry Renny Harlin in 1993. They were married for about five years before divorcing in 1998. Following her third divorce, Davis connected with pediatric plastic surgeon Dr. Reza Jarrahy. They were together for close to 17 years. However, they bitterly split in 2017, with Page Six reporting that the two have been locked in a legal battle for several years.

As for Goldblum, he wouldn’t marry again until 2014. In between, he was linked to Hollywood women like Laura Dern, his co-star in Jurassic Park. But in 2014 he tied the knot with gymnast Emilie Livingston, an athlete and lifestyle guru 30 years younger than him. In the years that followed, Goldblum and Livingston welcomed two sons together. They are still happily married to this day, with the two often stepping out to premieres and special events.

